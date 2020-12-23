Menu
Virginia Propst Dagenhart
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Virginia Propst Dagenhart

July 20, 1934 - December 20, 2020

Virginia Propst Dagenhart, 86, of Morganton, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Born July 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Beulah Propst. Virginia was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, hosting get-togethers, and spending time with her family, which she loved. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Melton Dagenhart; daughter, Elaine Robinson; and her dog, Frosty.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Ward (Ed); sister, Faye Rayburn; grandchildren, Amanda Ward (Rusty), Rachel Boyd (Brandon), Marilea Ward (Dalton), and Jamie Ward; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Michael Dagenhart (Pat); niece, Wanda Dagenhart; and special friend, Lynda Wilson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Brian Buckner officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I regret I did not know about Virginia before today. She was a good friend to me. Sorry for your loss.
Geraldean Bush
December 29, 2020
My mother,Vergie Norman always spoke highly and really enjoyed their time together working at Shadowline....
Timothy L Norman
December 23, 2020
