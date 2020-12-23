Virginia Propst Dagenhart
July 20, 1934 - December 20, 2020
Virginia Propst Dagenhart, 86, of Morganton, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Born July 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Beulah Propst. Virginia was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, hosting get-togethers, and spending time with her family, which she loved. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Melton Dagenhart; daughter, Elaine Robinson; and her dog, Frosty.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Ward (Ed); sister, Faye Rayburn; grandchildren, Amanda Ward (Rusty), Rachel Boyd (Brandon), Marilea Ward (Dalton), and Jamie Ward; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Michael Dagenhart (Pat); niece, Wanda Dagenhart; and special friend, Lynda Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Brian Buckner officiating.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.