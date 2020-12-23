Virginia Propst DagenhartJuly 20, 1934 - December 20, 2020Virginia Propst Dagenhart, 86, of Morganton, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.Born July 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Beulah Propst. Virginia was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, hosting get-togethers, and spending time with her family, which she loved. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Melton Dagenhart; daughter, Elaine Robinson; and her dog, Frosty.Virginia is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Ward (Ed); sister, Faye Rayburn; grandchildren, Amanda Ward (Rusty), Rachel Boyd (Brandon), Marilea Ward (Dalton), and Jamie Ward; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Michael Dagenhart (Pat); niece, Wanda Dagenhart; and special friend, Lynda Wilson.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Brian Buckner officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home