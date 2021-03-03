Wade AldridgeMay 14, 1935 - February 28, 2021Wade Aldridge, 85, of Morganton, passed away Sunday morning at Grace Hospital after a four week period of declining health.Wade was born May 14, 1935, as the 13th child to the late Gladys Taylor Aldridge and Roy James Aldridge of the Foscoe Community of Watauga County.Survivors: wife Ann Aldridge of the home to whom he was married for 53 ½ years, sons Richard also of the home and Brandon Aldridge and husband Andrew Gibson of New York City and Washington Depot, Connecticut, special friend Scott Brown (Susan), with son Logan of Linville Falls, and foster son Christopher Wells (Tammy) and daughter Katchi of Fairport, NY, sister Jean Gragg and husband Bob of Lenoir, brothers-in-law Johnny Hayes of Thomasville, and Howard Byrd, and aunts Martha Holt of Winston-Salem and Rosa Lee Mathis of Roaring Gap. Wade had 47 nieces and nephews and many cousins as well as close friends, both young and young at heart.He was preceded in death by sisters Prince, Carmelee, Verlene, Bernice, Blanch, and Mary as well as brothers Stuard, Lon, Marl, Clell, Marsh, and Jim. Wade was an avid amateur photographer and enjoyed learning to use his drones and sharing his pictures and videos with family and friends. He had visited all 50 states and many foreign countries.At a later date a public service with Rev. Paul McClure officiating will be held at the columbarium at Oak Hill United Methodist Church where Wade was an active member.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Multi Purpose Activity Center (MPAC), Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 2239 NC Hwy 181, Morganton, NC 28655. Wade and fellow church members spent many volunteer hours while the MPAC was under construction.sossoman funeral home