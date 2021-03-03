Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wade Aldridge
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Wade Aldridge

May 14, 1935 - February 28, 2021

Wade Aldridge, 85, of Morganton, passed away Sunday morning at Grace Hospital after a four week period of declining health.

Wade was born May 14, 1935, as the 13th child to the late Gladys Taylor Aldridge and Roy James Aldridge of the Foscoe Community of Watauga County.

Survivors: wife Ann Aldridge of the home to whom he was married for 53 ½ years, sons Richard also of the home and Brandon Aldridge and husband Andrew Gibson of New York City and Washington Depot, Connecticut, special friend Scott Brown (Susan), with son Logan of Linville Falls, and foster son Christopher Wells (Tammy) and daughter Katchi of Fairport, NY, sister Jean Gragg and husband Bob of Lenoir, brothers-in-law Johnny Hayes of Thomasville, and Howard Byrd, and aunts Martha Holt of Winston-Salem and Rosa Lee Mathis of Roaring Gap. Wade had 47 nieces and nephews and many cousins as well as close friends, both young and young at heart.

He was preceded in death by sisters Prince, Carmelee, Verlene, Bernice, Blanch, and Mary as well as brothers Stuard, Lon, Marl, Clell, Marsh, and Jim. Wade was an avid amateur photographer and enjoyed learning to use his drones and sharing his pictures and videos with family and friends. He had visited all 50 states and many foreign countries.

At a later date a public service with Rev. Paul McClure officiating will be held at the columbarium at Oak Hill United Methodist Church where Wade was an active member.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Multi Purpose Activity Center (MPAC), Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 2239 NC Hwy 181, Morganton, NC 28655. Wade and fellow church members spent many volunteer hours while the MPAC was under construction.

sossoman funeral home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Ann, I am extremely sorry for the loss of your husband, Wade. May you find peace in knowing he's in heaven with all of his loved ones.
Gaye C Kelley (Atkins)
March 21, 2021
Ann & family. Please accept my condolences on the loss of Wade . We are never ready to lose those we love. Pray for better days ahead for all.
Barbara Dixon McCann
March 21, 2021
Ann. I Was so sorry to hear of Wade's passing. Know you are in my prayers. May God continue to give you strength and courage. Remember the wonderful memories you two shares together.
John T Wilson
March 7, 2021
I m so sorry to hear about Wade.. He was a wonderful plumber at our house. My husband really enjoyed knowing him.. A nice guy! Prayers for you and your sons and family. Terri
Terri Houser
March 4, 2021
Thoughts and prayers with you all during this difficult time.
Joan Henry
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May you feel our loving God's arms around you . My love & prayers to all.
Judy greer
March 3, 2021
Dearest Ann, Richard and Brandon, I´m so sorry for your loss. Wade was a kind and caring man and I know how much he´ll be missed. Sending you love and hugs and keeping you all in my heart.
Ruth Riddle Jones
March 3, 2021
Gary and I send our sincere condolences.... Sending Peace love & Prayers to your family!!!
Denise Bishop
March 3, 2021
Molt and I thought a lot of Wade he was forever bringing Molt peppers. I´m praying for the family God bless each of you Linda Ollis
Linda Ollis
March 3, 2021
Ann, I´m so sorry for your loss. My prayers are for comfort and peace for you and your family. Always cherish your loving memories. With love. Carole
Carole Cox
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results