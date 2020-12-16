Walter "Boots" "Blute" Harbison
November 11, 1929 - December 13, 2020
Walter "Boots" "Blute" Harbison, of Morganton, North Carolina, went to his Heavenly home at McAlpine Adult Care on Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born 91 years ago on November 11, 1929, to Gaither and Cora Avery Harbison.
Walter was also preceded in death by is step mother, Pearl Rutherford; 10 siblings; and a special friend, Keith Pritchard.
For many years, Walter worked in a sawmill. In his younger days, he was a well-known community figure. He enjoyed gardening and yard work as well fishing. Walter was a long-standing member of Willow Tree A.M.E. Church. Later in life, he enjoyed sitting outside and absolutely loved a box of hot chicken anytime of the day. He lived out the last years of his life at McAlpine Adult Care, where he was surrounded by love from his McAlpine family and friends. A special thank you to them for their excellent care and compassion.
Walter is survived by and loved by one sister, Geneva Williams; adopted grandson, Casey Parker and his wife, Gwen; and a special friend, Jonie Pritchard.
A celebration of Walter's life will be held at a later date.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Harbison family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.