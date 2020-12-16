Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter "Blute" "Boots" Harbison
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Walter "Boots" "Blute" Harbison

November 11, 1929 - December 13, 2020

Walter "Boots" "Blute" Harbison, of Morganton, North Carolina, went to his Heavenly home at McAlpine Adult Care on Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born 91 years ago on November 11, 1929, to Gaither and Cora Avery Harbison.

Walter was also preceded in death by is step mother, Pearl Rutherford; 10 siblings; and a special friend, Keith Pritchard.

For many years, Walter worked in a sawmill. In his younger days, he was a well-known community figure. He enjoyed gardening and yard work as well fishing. Walter was a long-standing member of Willow Tree A.M.E. Church. Later in life, he enjoyed sitting outside and absolutely loved a box of hot chicken anytime of the day. He lived out the last years of his life at McAlpine Adult Care, where he was surrounded by love from his McAlpine family and friends. A special thank you to them for their excellent care and compassion.

Walter is survived by and loved by one sister, Geneva Williams; adopted grandson, Casey Parker and his wife, Gwen; and a special friend, Jonie Pritchard.

A celebration of Walter's life will be held at a later date.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Harbison family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.