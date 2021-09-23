Wanda Eura Anderson
April 25, 1940 - September 17, 2021
Wanda Eura Anderson, 81, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Hermitage, Tenn.
The visitation was held between 1 and 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, Tenn., followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. The celebration of life was held with family, after the memorial service.
Wanda was born in Marion, Ind., to Opal Michaud and Barney Wood, April 25, 1940.
She graduated from high school at Marion High. In 1959, she married her late husband, Gary Liepse, in Marion, Ind. Wanda married Jessee Anderson in Marion, Ind., in 1981. She loved to play bridge, she was an avid golfer and loved to knit. Wine was her beverage of choice and she loved hosting social gatherings. Most of all, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.
Wanda was preceded in death by late husband, Gary Liepse; sister, Hilda Maria; son, Joseph Liepse; and grandson, Jacob Enochs.
Wanda is survived by husband, Jessee Anderson; children, Cynthia Jones and Robert Liepse; stepchildren, Terrey Jackson and Gary Anderson; grandchildren, Jennifer Collier, Amber Liepse and Garret Liepse; and stepgrandchildren, Jesse, Jamie and Chris.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Lake James), 1865 North Powerhouse Rd., Morganton, NC 28655, [email protected]
, 828-584-0955.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.