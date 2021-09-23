Menu
Wanda Eura Anderson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Wanda Eura Anderson

April 25, 1940 - September 17, 2021

Wanda Eura Anderson, 81, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Hermitage, Tenn.

The visitation was held between 1 and 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, Tenn., followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. The celebration of life was held with family, after the memorial service.

Wanda was born in Marion, Ind., to Opal Michaud and Barney Wood, April 25, 1940.

She graduated from high school at Marion High. In 1959, she married her late husband, Gary Liepse, in Marion, Ind. Wanda married Jessee Anderson in Marion, Ind., in 1981. She loved to play bridge, she was an avid golfer and loved to knit. Wine was her beverage of choice and she loved hosting social gatherings. Most of all, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.

Wanda was preceded in death by late husband, Gary Liepse; sister, Hilda Maria; son, Joseph Liepse; and grandson, Jacob Enochs.

Wanda is survived by husband, Jessee Anderson; children, Cynthia Jones and Robert Liepse; stepchildren, Terrey Jackson and Gary Anderson; grandchildren, Jennifer Collier, Amber Liepse and Garret Liepse; and stepgrandchildren, Jesse, Jamie and Chris.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Lake James), 1865 North Powerhouse Rd., Morganton, NC 28655, [email protected], 828-584-0955.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Cindy, Bobby and Family. I send our Deepest Condolences, Thoughts, Prayers and Hope you will find Comfort. We have a bundle of Memories from the old Neighborhood and we Thank each of you for being a large part of them. Love, the Entire Ferrell and Debbie Parrie Family.
Robert Ferrell 11
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry about your loss.
Caroline Ervin
Other
September 24, 2021
