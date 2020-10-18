Wanda Clark Feimster
July 28, 1944 - October 16, 2020
Wanda Clark Feimster, 76, of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, at Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with burial to follow at Burke Memorial Park. A full obituary will follow in Monday's News Herald. Sossoman Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.