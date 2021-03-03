Wanda Bean Wheeling DeatonSeptember 15, 1936 - March 1, 2021Mrs. Wanda Bean Wheeling Deaton, 84, of Valdese, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.Mrs. Deaton was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Beaumont, Texas, a daughter of the late Riley Clark and Letha Andrews Bean. Wanda was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and retired as a retail sales clerk.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerrol Wheeling; and her second husband, Parks Deaton; a grandson, Jacob Sigmon; and a brother, John Bean.Surviving are her daughters, Dru W. Powell and companion, Wayne Franklin, of Valdese, Donna W. Deal and husband, Brian Deal, of Connelly Springs; two stepdaughters, Linda Smith and husband, Ken, and Brenda Franklin and husband, Larry, all of Valdese; the lights of her life, her grandchildren, Allison Tompkins (Matt), Katelyn Sigmon (Michael), Brett Huffman (Lauren); stepgrandchildren, Pat Street, Jeff Woods, Joyce Denton, Janice Powell, Sylvia Smith; great-grandchildren, Emery Tompkins, Jarrett Tompkins, Chloe Vang, Claire Huffman and Hayes Huffman; and a number of stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Mrs. Deaton will lie-in-state from 12 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese for friends to view and sign the register.A private graveside service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Dr. Jay Robison officiating.Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1026, Valdese, NC 28690; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.