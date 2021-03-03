Menu
Wanda Bean Wheeling Deaton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Wanda Bean Wheeling Deaton

September 15, 1936 - March 1, 2021

Mrs. Wanda Bean Wheeling Deaton, 84, of Valdese, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Deaton was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Beaumont, Texas, a daughter of the late Riley Clark and Letha Andrews Bean. Wanda was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and retired as a retail sales clerk.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerrol Wheeling; and her second husband, Parks Deaton; a grandson, Jacob Sigmon; and a brother, John Bean.

Surviving are her daughters, Dru W. Powell and companion, Wayne Franklin, of Valdese, Donna W. Deal and husband, Brian Deal, of Connelly Springs; two stepdaughters, Linda Smith and husband, Ken, and Brenda Franklin and husband, Larry, all of Valdese; the lights of her life, her grandchildren, Allison Tompkins (Matt), Katelyn Sigmon (Michael), Brett Huffman (Lauren); stepgrandchildren, Pat Street, Jeff Woods, Joyce Denton, Janice Powell, Sylvia Smith; great-grandchildren, Emery Tompkins, Jarrett Tompkins, Chloe Vang, Claire Huffman and Hayes Huffman; and a number of stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Deaton will lie-in-state from 12 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese for friends to view and sign the register.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Dr. Jay Robison officiating.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1026, Valdese, NC 28690; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wanda was such A Special Lady. She always had A Smile And A Kind Word to everyone she came in Contact with. Wanda was my friend for a very long time I love and miss you Wanda so much.
Linda Hood
February 23, 2022
Dru and Donna You probably may not remember me but I am Frances' son. I remember your mom from her teenage years. I think the last time was her parading you two around when you two very young. I remember you both were very cute. I enjoyed knowing her. I know she tried to call when we lost Colen but I could not get an answer when I returned the call. Her compassion was so sincere. I always enjoyed her spirit. Keep it up!
Stephen Hennigan (& Renee')
Family Friend
March 5, 2021
wonderful memories of my niece, WANDA. first baby sitter of my 71 yearold son
frances Hennigan
March 4, 2021
Dear Dru and Donna,

I am so sorry for your loss. Your momma was such a sweet fun person. I loved her dearly. Praying for all of you, and hope to catch up soon....next time I am in NC.

Love you both,

Janet Moose West
Janet Moose West
Family Friend
March 2, 2021
Wanda was a very Special Person Wanda loved Everyone and she was my friend for 23 years.My Son's thought of Wanda as their other Grandmother. We love you and we are going to miss you so much. I am praying for all the family at this time.
Linda Hood
March 3, 2021
