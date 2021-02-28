Menu
Wayne Allen Berry
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Wayne Allen Berry

August 11, 1947 - February 12, 2021

Wayne Allen Berry, 73, of Upland, Calif., formerly of Drexel, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Wayne was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Burke County, to the late Ray Allen Berry and Helen Mae Franklin Berry. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Jason Allen Berry.

Wayne's career required him to leave Burke County in 1972, after several moves across the country he settled and retired in California. At Wayne's request he will be returned to his native town of Drexel for burial.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte Grindstaff Berry; daughter-in-law, Deanna Berry; grandchildren, Luke Berry and Jillian Berry; brother, Glenn Berry (Toni); sister, Alyce Rae Deal (Rodney); two nieces; and many cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Jake Ethridge officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Drexel First Church of God, P.O. Box 218, Drexel, NC 28619.

Sossoman Funeral hOme

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
Condolences to the family. R.I.P. my friend.
Kent Pinkerton
March 1, 2021
Great friend from school and from our church! RIP my friend!
Karen Ramsey Haas
February 28, 2021
Wayne was my neighbor for many years.I have so many wonderful memories of him.He was a kind person who smiled a lot and had many friends.My condolences to Charlotte and his family.
Betty Jean Branch Bennett
February 28, 2021
