Wayne Allen BerryAugust 11, 1947 - February 12, 2021Wayne Allen Berry, 73, of Upland, Calif., formerly of Drexel, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Wayne was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Burke County, to the late Ray Allen Berry and Helen Mae Franklin Berry. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Jason Allen Berry.Wayne's career required him to leave Burke County in 1972, after several moves across the country he settled and retired in California. At Wayne's request he will be returned to his native town of Drexel for burial.Wayne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte Grindstaff Berry; daughter-in-law, Deanna Berry; grandchildren, Luke Berry and Jillian Berry; brother, Glenn Berry (Toni); sister, Alyce Rae Deal (Rodney); two nieces; and many cousins.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Jake Ethridge officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Drexel First Church of God, P.O. Box 218, Drexel, NC 28619.Sossoman Funeral hOme