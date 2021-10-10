Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilburn "Worth" Chapman
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Wilburn "Worth" Chapman

April 27, 1941 - October 8, 2021

Wilburn "Worth" Chapman, 80, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Mr. Chapman was born April 27, 1941, in Burke County. He was the son of the late Bill Chapman and Mary Williams Chapman.

Mr. Chapman was a member of Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church. After more than 30 years, he retired from Great Lakes Carbon, where he was a pipe fitter and a proud electrician. Worth loved fishing at the Outer Banks, hunting, cooking, and working in the garden. His cat, "Miss Susie" was very special to him.

Mr. Chapman is survived by his son, Bryan Chapman (Cathy); daughter, Cindy Truelove (Donnie); grandchildren, Tristen Chapman (Lynduska), Brittany Greenaway (Dallas); great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Braden, Caden, Owen, and Samuel; and sister, Nancy Roper (Richard).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ella Mae Carswell.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Buckner officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catawba Valley Masonic Lodge #217.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.