Wilburn "Worth" ChapmanApril 27, 1941 - October 8, 2021Wilburn "Worth" Chapman, 80, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Mr. Chapman was born April 27, 1941, in Burke County. He was the son of the late Bill Chapman and Mary Williams Chapman.Mr. Chapman was a member of Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church. After more than 30 years, he retired from Great Lakes Carbon, where he was a pipe fitter and a proud electrician. Worth loved fishing at the Outer Banks, hunting, cooking, and working in the garden. His cat, "Miss Susie" was very special to him.Mr. Chapman is survived by his son, Bryan Chapman (Cathy); daughter, Cindy Truelove (Donnie); grandchildren, Tristen Chapman (Lynduska), Brittany Greenaway (Dallas); great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Braden, Caden, Owen, and Samuel; and sister, Nancy Roper (Richard).In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ella Mae Carswell.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Buckner officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Catawba Valley Masonic Lodge #217.Sossoman Funeral Home