Wilfred Mills Kenan
May 12, 1930 - September 30, 2020
Wilfred Mills Kenan, 90, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home, Grace Ridge. Born May 12, 1930, in Clinton, he was the son of the late W.J. and Florrie Kenan.
After graduating from Clinton High School, "Wil" graduated from N.C. State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Ceramic Engineering and later earned a Professional Degree in Materials Science. During this time, he was inducted into Keramos, an honor society of his engineering field. During his tenure at State, he was a member of the Track Team, running Cross Country.
His military career began as a U.S. Air Force officer, where he was awarded Silver Wings in Fixed Wing and Jets in Big Springs, Texas. He also served in the Azores in the Military Transport Command.
He was married to Lena Koonce Kenan of Tarboro, his wife of 64 years, during his time in the military.
Wil's civilian career began at Great Lakes Carbon Corporation in Morganton, where he was a process engineer. He was subsequently transferred to the Lancaster, Calif. Plant, where he was Assistant Plant Manager. After this, Wil was sent to Bangalore, India, where he served as Resident Director. Upon leaving Great Lakes, he joined the Asbury Graphite Mills of N.J., where he was vice president of Technical Service, Research and Development. During this time, he resided in Phillipsburg, N.J. During several of these years, he served on The International Committee on Carbon.
As his career moved him around, Wil was a member of four churches, First Presbyterian in Morganton, Lancaster Presbyterian in Lancaster, Calif., Pilgrim Presbyterian in Phillipsburg, N.J., and First Presbyterian in Easton, Pa., where he served as an Elder in each. Also, he enjoyed his job as Sunday school teacher and youth leader in these churches.
Upon retirement, he resided in Morganton where he spent many happy hours in his garden and enjoyed sharing his vegetables with friends and neighbors. He also did wood refinishing as a hobby.
Wil is survived by his wife, Lena; three children, Kyra Kenan Bosnik (Doug) of Akron, Ohio, Wilfred M. Kenan, Jr., of Corning, N.Y. and Holly Kenan Jackson of Greenville, S.C.; five grandchildren, Jason Kenan of Allentown, Pa., Kasey Bosnik and Cameron Bosnik of New York, N.Y., Conrad Kenan of Corning, N.Y., and Cole Jackson of Greenville, S.C.
He was preceded in death by a son, Milton Stuart Kenan; and two brothers, Milton Stuart Kenan and Dr. Leroy F. Kenan.
A Christian celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at First Presbyterian Church in Morganton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, at www.smiletrain.org
; or First Presbyterian Church of Morganton.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.