Willadean Day RectorJuly 28, 1925 - March 3, 2021Willadean Day Rector, 95, of Drexel, went to join her Lord and family Wednesday, March 3, 2021.Willadean was the third of nine children, born to Thomas Hamilton and Lila Mae McNeely Day. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray McGimpsey Rector; parents; brothers; Brevard Day (Beryl), Grady Day, and Garva Day; and sisters, Kathleen Day Hoyle (Evan), Reba Day Huffman (Everette), Caroleen Day Rector (Lloyd - who was Ray's brother), and infant sister, Gaynell.Surviving are her sons, Bruce Raymond Rector and his wife, Elaine and Kevin Lawrence Rector and his wife, Virginia (Ginny); grandchildren, Brian Rector (Becky) and Caroline Rector Altman (Derek); and great-grandchildren, Braylan and Avery Rector and Hannah Altman; one brother, Troy Day and his wife, Pauline; and sisters-in-law, Betty Day and Susan Day.Willadean grew up in the Shady Grove section of Burke County, near Connelly Springs. Her parents stressed the importance of education and hard work, as she worked on the farm when not in school. She attended school in Rutherford College and graduated from Valdese High School. After graduating, she worked for one year to help pay her way to Mars Hill College, where she obtained her degree. After graduation, she worked for a bank in Hickory.She and Ray Rector were married March 13, 1948 and moved to Drexel, where she began work for Drexel Furniture Co. After taking some time off to raise her sons, she returned to work and later retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture in 1989, with 39 years of service. She became a member of Drexel First Baptist Church after her marriage, where she remained a member till her passing. Willadean loved her family, enjoyed working in the garden and hiking. She and Ray enjoyed traveling and made several trips to the Virgin and Cayman Islands, where she was willing, after the age of 50, to learn to swim so they could enjoy snorkeling together.After retirement, she devoted her time to caring for her husband during his illness. After his death, Willadean continued to enjoy gardening and being around friends and family.The graveside services will be held Saturday, March 6, at 4 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Michael Duncan and Bill Poteat officiating.Memorials can be made to Drexel First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 308, Drexel NC 28619; or Medi Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357, Newland NC 28657.Sossoman Funeral Home