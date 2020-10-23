Willard "Billie" Botts BridgesMay 12, 1921 - October 21, 2020Mrs. Willard "Billie" Botts Bridges, 99, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center, after a period of declining health.Mrs. Bridges was born May 12, 1921, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Clifton Samuel and Florence Newton Botts.She retired as a seamstress from Alba Waldensian after many years of service. Willard was a charter and faithful member of East Valdese Baptist Church, attending every chance she could until her health declined.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Bridges; brothers, Beuford and Howard Botts; and sisters, Mildred Warlick, Mary Lou Ennis, Dorothy Norman, Johnnie Norman and Elizabeth Johnson.Surviving are her son, Jeff Bridges and wife, Pam Philips, of Valdese; a grandson, Jeffrey Daniel Bridges of Valdese; one brother, W.C. Botts of Casar; brothers-in-law, Loy Norman and Bob Ennis; sister-in-law, Ruth Bridges; and a number of nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, in the Burke Memorial Park, with Rev. Jon Calloway officiating.