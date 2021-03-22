Willard J. Dionne
January 1, 1949 - March 18, 2021
Willard J. Dionne, 72, of Hudson, N.C., and Van Buren, Maine, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at a Winston-Salem hospital, following a well-fought battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 1, 1949, in Van Buren, a son of the late Albert and Gladys (Violette) Dionne.
Willard was drafted into U.S. Marine Corps in 1969, during the Vietnam Era. He served faithfully and honorably over 20 years in his beloved Marine Corps, receiving his honorable discharge in 1989 as a master sergeant. He continued his career of service with Joint Special Operations Command for the Department of Defense as a civilian in Fort Bragg, among many other units. He and his wife retired and returned to his beloved hometown of Van Buren in 2009. He and his wife loved to restore and renovate the old house they bought and tinkering with woodworking in his shop. Many of his family and friends still have a custom-made birdhouse or crafting item in their home. Willard enjoyed gardening and loved to share his vegetable bounty with his community.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Brenda (Pruitt) Dionne of Hudson, formerly of Van Buren; three children, Corey Dionne and his wife, Kris, of Granite Falls, Casey Oldham and her husband, Adam, of Hickory, and Christopher Lawrence and his wife, Nikole, of Fayetteville; seven siblings, Marlene Poitras and her husband, Etienne, Steve Dionne and his wife, Donna, Lloyd Dionne, Clarence Dionne and his wife, Norma, Elden Dionne and his wife, Ann, all of Van Buren, Nola Belanger and her husband, John, of Frenchville, Maine, and Linda Doucette of Connecticut; four grandsons, Curtis, Joseph, Joshua and Kasey; one grandchild on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Willard was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Norman Dionne.
A Mass of Christian burial with military honors will be celebrated privately with Willard's family. Spring interment will be held in Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Caribou, Maine.
Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren, ME 04785.
