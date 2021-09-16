Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Bruce Bingham
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
William Bruce Bingham

October 4, 1951 - September 14, 2021

Mr. William Bruce Bingham, 69, of Connelly Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Carolina Blue Ridge Hospital, following a period of brief illness.

Bruce was born Oct. 4, 1951, in Burke County, to the late Presley Bingham and Adalene Cole Bingham. He graduated from Gardner Webb University in 1973, with a bachelor's in Business. Throughout his years he worked several positions to provide for his family. He was the owner of B&B Graphics and Bingham Storage. Bruce aimed to enjoy life, and he did. He was an active community member and church member of East Valdese Baptist Church. He was involved in many programs and an active Sunday school member. He was a long time member of the Rotary club, having many accomplishments and awards presented to him over the years. He served as Rotary President on two occasions and held many other office positions throughout the years. He received numerous awards including the International Rotary Service Above Self Award and the Rotarian of the Decade Award. He was always eager to organize and assist with the Stop Hunger Now program. He enjoyed being a part of the Walk to Emmaus community. Bruce was very involved with his family, a pillar to them, and never missed an event, game, school program, or opportunity to be with them. He loved his trips to Buds with the grandkids and going to church camp each summer with the kids ministry. He will be remembered as "Papaw Bruce" by many.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan Orders Bingham; children, Alicia Harkey and husband, Phillip, Amanda Powell and husband, Danny, and Michael Bingham and wife, Stormi; grandchildren, Lauren Harkey and fiancé, Connor Taylor, Kirsten Powell and husband, Mason Pratt, Kristopher Harkey, Madison Powell, Josie Harkey, Ridge Bingham, and Merci Bingham; brother, Glenn Bingham; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m., at East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St. NE, in Valdese, with Pastor Chip Stallings officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
East Valdese Baptist Church
101 Eldred St NE, Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
23 Entries
We are so sadden. Will miss Bruce and his positive outlook on life. He was a special person. Thinking of all the family. Sincerely
Bill and Diane Shillito
Friend
September 26, 2021
The extended Gardner-Webb University family was saddened to hear of Bruce's passing. We are holding all who loved him in our prayers.
Tami Ruckman
September 20, 2021
We are truly sorry to hear about Bruce. He was a good guy, we will be thinking of you.
Carolyn and Bill Vaassen
Friend
September 20, 2021
Praying for all of you
Mark & Wendy Myers
Friend
September 19, 2021
God called and the Angel came... A new mansion in heaven, on the door a new name. A view ... of sights untold Overlooking streets of gold... The river of life and an Angel band.., Music soothes that heavenly land By the river, old fisherman can be found. Peter, James and John and more. Their testimonies of walking on the water and Jonah `s ride in a whale to the shore. Walls made of Jasper and the pearly white gate.. A table spread from sky to sky and you are never late. The throne of God and Jesus on the right hand. The one that died, to make Salvation free to man. A joy to bow before the throne... Hear our Father say Bruce, Welcome home! A message to family and friends... Through the blood of Jesus ... He cleanses all sin... one day we will be together again. If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love. Even as I have kept my Father´s commandments and abide in His love. John 15:10 KJV In Honor of William Bruce Bingham Carolyn Waldroup 09182021
Carolyn Waldroup
September 19, 2021
susan and family, just heard about bruce this afternoon. i am so sorry for your loss. i always thought a lot of bruce and found him always found him fair and above board in our business dealings over about a 20 year span. he will be missed.
john smith
September 18, 2021
Susan, Bill & I were shocked to hear of Bruce´s passing. Such a fine guy! Always friendly & kind. We will keep you in our thoughts & prayers. I know you have many good memories to comfort you. Love to you & your family.
Sherry & Bill Wilson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Dear Susan, Alicia, and Family. My sincere sympathy on the passing of your husband and father! I remember meeting him at your home while you were in school nursing. I knew he was a dedicated servant to the community! Our county is better because of his outreach. I wish you strength and comfort in the days ahead. Hugs, Nancy
Nancy Ferguson Brown
Friend
September 17, 2021
I am praying for your family. Bruce and I went to school together for 12 years. His mother taught me in the 6th grade. Bruce was a lot of fun back then and cared about people as he gre
Sherry Baker Rockett
Friend
September 17, 2021
Bruce was an Amazing man, Loved and was Loved by many! Susan my thoughts & prayers are with you and your family! May your wonderful memories help you thru the days ahead!
Judy Garrard
September 17, 2021
The Hemphills and Ellingtons
September 17, 2021
Allen and Lisa Ollis
September 16, 2021
I've only known Bruce for about a year. As East Valdese kids and student's pastor I was privileged to see Mr. Bingham's amazing love for the children of our church. Both He and Susan volunteered as I've heard they have done many times before to serve our kids at Kidz Camp this past summer, laboring to make meals all week long. Pappa Bruce as he was lovingly called would greet the children outside the cafeteria doors each morning noon and evening leading them to sing and pray always pointing them to Jesus Whom he now has seen Face to face. We love you Pappa Bruce...look forward to seeing you again in the presence of our LORD.

"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints." PS 116:15
Ken Gillen
Friend
September 16, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Larry & Rebecca Billig
Friend
September 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Bruce. He was a weekly customer who always had a smile on his face and something nice to say.

Valdese Cleaners
Amy Crotts
Friend
September 16, 2021
The Lord has blessed us in so many ways and Bruce was certainly one of those blessings. Quick with a smile and a laugh, bombastic, yet tender hearted, Bruce was such a testimony to the goodness and joy of the Lord. As a pastor, he was ever a supporter and a champion for the Lord's work, but as a neighbor, I always enjoyed seeing him on Monday's at Bud's. Susan, my prayers are with you, but I am thankful for the loyalty and the love you shared these many years. Blessings.
Justin Smith
Friend
September 16, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Bruce. Keeping all of you in my prayers
Susan Fike
September 16, 2021
We are sad beyond words. Our 20 years at Fairway Oaks are full of Bruce memories. Brooks will miss his visits and conversations. Thinking of you and your family. Sandra Winborne
Brooks and Sandra
Friend
September 16, 2021
We are sad beyond words. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Our 20 years at Fairway Oaks are full of Bruce memories. Brooks will miss his visits and conversations so much. Thinking of you and family. Sending lots of love to all. Sandra
Brooks and Sandra
September 16, 2021
Susan, my sympathy to you and all of the family at the loss of your beloved Bruce. May you experience our Heavenly Father's love, strength and peace during the coming days.
Angela Beck
Friend
September 16, 2021
Susan, my sympathy to you and all of your family in the loss of your beloved Bruce. As you look to our Heavenly Father, may you find His comfort, strength and peace during the coming days. Prayerfully, Angela
Angela Beck
Friend
September 16, 2021
Bruce was such a wonderful man. He loved life to the fullest and made his family the center of his life. Susan was everything to him and everyone could see the love that they shared. He will be missed by so many.
Jodi Powell
Coworker
September 15, 2021
Praying forall of Bruce's loved ones that he left behind for comfort that only Jesus can give. I know his precious Mother was waiting with arms wide open.
Sonya England
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results