William Bruce BinghamOctober 4, 1951 - September 14, 2021Mr. William Bruce Bingham, 69, of Connelly Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Carolina Blue Ridge Hospital, following a period of brief illness.Bruce was born Oct. 4, 1951, in Burke County, to the late Presley Bingham and Adalene Cole Bingham. He graduated from Gardner Webb University in 1973, with a bachelor's in Business. Throughout his years he worked several positions to provide for his family. He was the owner of B&B Graphics and Bingham Storage. Bruce aimed to enjoy life, and he did. He was an active community member and church member of East Valdese Baptist Church. He was involved in many programs and an active Sunday school member. He was a long time member of the Rotary club, having many accomplishments and awards presented to him over the years. He served as Rotary President on two occasions and held many other office positions throughout the years. He received numerous awards including the International Rotary Service Above Self Award and the Rotarian of the Decade Award. He was always eager to organize and assist with the Stop Hunger Now program. He enjoyed being a part of the Walk to Emmaus community. Bruce was very involved with his family, a pillar to them, and never missed an event, game, school program, or opportunity to be with them. He loved his trips to Buds with the grandkids and going to church camp each summer with the kids ministry. He will be remembered as "Papaw Bruce" by many.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan Orders Bingham; children, Alicia Harkey and husband, Phillip, Amanda Powell and husband, Danny, and Michael Bingham and wife, Stormi; grandchildren, Lauren Harkey and fiancé, Connor Taylor, Kirsten Powell and husband, Mason Pratt, Kristopher Harkey, Madison Powell, Josie Harkey, Ridge Bingham, and Merci Bingham; brother, Glenn Bingham; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m., at East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St. NE, in Valdese, with Pastor Chip Stallings officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.