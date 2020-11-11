William "Bill" Edwin ClarkNovember 12, 1920 - November 8, 2020Mr. William "Bill" Edwin Clark, 99, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, four days prior to his 100th birthday, after a period of declining health.Mr. Clark was born Nov. 12, 1920, in Terre Haute, Ind., a son of the late William Thomas and Edith Gertrude Tempest Clark.Bill retired as a truck driver, and was a member of Wilkies Grove Baptist Church for over 80 years. Mr. Clark was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served his country during World War II.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 57 years, Mildred Martin Clark; two sons, Charles Clark and Donald Keith Clark; daughters, Susan Ross and Frances Clark; brother, John Clark; and sisters, Mildred Martin, Edith Carter and Lillian Monn.Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Floread Lindsay Clark; daughter-in-law, Frances H. Clark; grandchildren, Jennifer Rude, Bryon Clark, Heather Whitener and Seth Ross and wife, Amanda; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services for William "Bill" Edwin Clark will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Wilkies Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Bryant and the Rev. Thurman Roe officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilies Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church.Memorials may be made to Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, 5780 Wilkies Grove Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.