William "Bill" H. Gibbs, 101, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Burke Memorial Park.



Sossoman Funeral Home



www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.