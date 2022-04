William "Bill" Odell Huffman



Larry Allen Powell



Kenneth Vermont Penley



Mr. William "Bill" Odell Huffman, 75, of Glen Alpine, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Mr. Larry Allen Powell, 49, of Lenoir, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mr. Kenneth Vermont Penley, 70, of Glen Alpine, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.



A memorial service for Mr. Huffman, Mr. Powell and Mr. Penley will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Praise Assembly of God, 873 U.S. 70 W in Morganton, at 2 p.m.



Published by The News Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.