William Edward SetzerApril 3, 1931 - September 11, 2021William Edward Setzer, 90, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.Born in Caldwell County, April 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Ernest Setzer and Letha Mae Setzer Little. William was a dedicated husband and father who dearly loved his family. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from the NC Dept. of Corrections.Mr. Setzer is survived by his daughters, Janet Setzer Glazebrooks (Ralph) and Penny Setzer Mayfield (George); sister, Marie Ray; sister-in-law, Nadene Long; brother-in-law, Danny Cook; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Marie Long Setzer.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Burke Memorial Park. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of College Pines Nursing Home for their loving care of Mr. Setzer.Sossoman Funeral Home