William Edward Setzer
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
William Edward Setzer

April 3, 1931 - September 11, 2021

William Edward Setzer, 90, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Born in Caldwell County, April 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Ernest Setzer and Letha Mae Setzer Little. William was a dedicated husband and father who dearly loved his family. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from the NC Dept. of Corrections.

Mr. Setzer is survived by his daughters, Janet Setzer Glazebrooks (Ralph) and Penny Setzer Mayfield (George); sister, Marie Ray; sister-in-law, Nadene Long; brother-in-law, Danny Cook; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Marie Long Setzer.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Burke Memorial Park. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of College Pines Nursing Home for their loving care of Mr. Setzer.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was his housekeeper at college pines. He was a very nice man. I will miss seeing and talking to him on daily basic... I am praying for the family
Melissa Cornett
Other
September 16, 2021
Worked with Mr. Setzer at Western Youth. He was a nice guy. Always friendly. My condolences to all of his family.
Jackson Cox
Work
September 15, 2021
