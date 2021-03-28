Menu
Winnie Valerie Perkins
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Winnie Valerie Perkins

July 20, 1946 - March 26, 2021

Winnie Valerie Perkins, 74, of Lenoir, died Friday, March 26, 2021. Born in Caldwell County, July 20, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Arthur Perkins and Mary Elizabeth Dule Perkins. Winnie was a member of Hartland AME Church where she served on the usher board.

Winnie is survived by her siblings, William Perkins Sr., Carl Perkins (Linda), Patricia Perkins, and Diane Perkins; sister-in-law, Phyllis Perkins; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Winnie was preceded in death by a brother, James Otis Perkins; and a niece, Tasha Perkins.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. Verdell Patterson and James Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Hartland Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hartland AME Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Mar
31
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel of the funeral home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
3 Entries
May God Bless you and comfort you in these difficult time to come.. pray for the family!!! We love the Perkins Family Dearly!
( Anty Lipford) The Horton Families!
March 31, 2021
Family...So sorry for your loss! She was such a sweet lady!!! I pray that God will give you all the peace that passes all understanding!
Valerie Fox
March 31, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers to family
Daphne Johnson
March 29, 2021
