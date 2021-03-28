Winnie Valerie PerkinsJuly 20, 1946 - March 26, 2021Winnie Valerie Perkins, 74, of Lenoir, died Friday, March 26, 2021. Born in Caldwell County, July 20, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Arthur Perkins and Mary Elizabeth Dule Perkins. Winnie was a member of Hartland AME Church where she served on the usher board.Winnie is survived by her siblings, William Perkins Sr., Carl Perkins (Linda), Patricia Perkins, and Diane Perkins; sister-in-law, Phyllis Perkins; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to her parents, Winnie was preceded in death by a brother, James Otis Perkins; and a niece, Tasha Perkins.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. Verdell Patterson and James Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Hartland Community Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Hartland AME Church.Sossoman Funeral Home