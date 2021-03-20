Albert Edwin Kiehn, 94

May 28, 1926–March 18, 2021

On March 18th, Albert Edwin Kiehn passed away peacefully in his home, at the age of 94. He was born in Sidney, Montana on May 28, 1926 to Michael and Paulina Kiehn. As a young boy, he lived on the family working farm in Charlos Heights (Hamilton) Montana. During the depression, his family delivered milk to local families for 10 cents, an amount many couldn't afford so they made payment in kind. Along with his brother Bill, he would deliver their farm raised vegetables from the Bitterroot, over the Skalkahoo road, to Anaconda. At the early age of 14, he worked on a ranch in the Big Hole River Valley to help supplement his family's income.

Albert voluntarily enlisted in the US Army on September 9, 1944 and was Honorably Discharged on November 18, 1946 as a decorated WWII Veteran (Combat and Signal Corp Lineman) earning the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Bronze Star, Philippine Liberation Medal, Purple Heart, Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his discharge, he went to Alaska and worked as a lumberjack and a tugboat operator in Sitka, Alaska. There was not a job he didn't or couldn't do and loved the challenges and experiences along the way. Upon moving to Anaconda, MT to work as a Smelterman for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company, he met and married the love of his life, Alice Virginia Blodnick on December 18, 1954. They moved to Opportunity in 1960 with their 4 children. At age 54, he retired due to the shutdown of the Arco (ACM) operations.

As a family, he instilled an appreciation for the outdoors. His passions were fishing, especially fly fishing on the west fork of the Big Hole River and ice fishing with his wife, camping around Georgetown Lake and East Fork Rock Creek Reservoir, and big game hunting with friends and especially with his 2 sons. He was very proud of his garden and spent numerous hours gardening so that his family and neighbors would always have fresh vegetables.

Albert was a committed and faithful Father to his children, and Grandparent to Alisha, Bradley, Benjamin, Greg, Bryan, Christopher, Myranda, Cortney, Alex, Kristy and Joey along with his 16 great Grandchildren. Although from old school parenting, he demonstrated patience, generosity, compassion, selflessness, and unconditional Love. These traits he imparted onto his children and his two generations of grandchildren.

Albert is survived by his four children, Michael (Mary) Kiehn, Pauline Kiehn, Ronald (Tamara) Kiehn and Sharon (Joe) Mihelic along with their families, Sister-in-law Donna Kiehn, Sister and brother in laws Regina Blodnick Greany (Dick) and his many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in his death were his parents Michael and Paulina, Wife Alice, Brothers Daniel, Christian (Ada) Gottfried (Nama), Emanuel, William, and Sisters Helen (Gordon), Hilda (Joe), Ida, Bertha (Don), Emma and Alvina (Don).

Dad & Mom are once again together for time and all eternity. With all of our Love, Thank You Dad and Mom! You both will be on our minds and in our hearts forevermore.

Services will be held June 5, 2021 at the New Hill Cemetery with Military Honors at 1:00 p.m. Per his wishes, donations can be made to Pintler Hospice of Anaconda, 118 E 7th Street, Anaconda, MT 59711.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Albert's funeral arrangements.