Alexander Hill, 76

December 11, 1944 - September 18, 2021

Alexander Richard Hill, of Newport News, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Mr. Hill was a native of Montana and a peninsula resident for 40 years. He retired from the U.S Navy in 1984 after 20 years of service. After retirement he went to work for RCA in Communications until he retired. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Gelhaar and her husband David of Newport News and a son Richard Hill and his wife Kathy of Lancaster; a sister Judy Lienemann and her husband Jim and a brother Fred Julius Hill and his wife Elaine along with 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Service will be private with burial in Montana. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.