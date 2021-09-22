Menu
Alexander Hill
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amory Funeral Home - Yorktown
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA

Alexander Hill, 76

December 11, 1944 - September 18, 2021

Alexander Richard Hill, of Newport News, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Mr. Hill was a native of Montana and a peninsula resident for 40 years. He retired from the U.S Navy in 1984 after 20 years of service. After retirement he went to work for RCA in Communications until he retired. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Gelhaar and her husband David of Newport News and a son Richard Hill and his wife Kathy of Lancaster; a sister Judy Lienemann and her husband Jim and a brother Fred Julius Hill and his wife Elaine along with 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Service will be private with burial in Montana. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Amory Funeral Home - Yorktown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
G
September 22, 2021
