Alice Faye Denman, 88

January 12, 1934 – April 3, 2022

Alice was born on January 12, 1934 to Vera and Reginald Hoyt of Hoyt, Colorado. Alice married Frank Whetstone on May 27, 1963. They had four children together: Linda K. Riley (Russ), Debra Leprowse, Allen Whetsone, and Lois Schuett (Craig). The couple migrated from Colorado to Montana, where they raised their family and created a home. Frank and Alice spent many years together until Frank passed on October 6, 1989.

After Frank's passing, Alice continued to live a meaningful life surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing cards. She especially loved her pets and always seemed to have a tiny doggy with her.

Years down the road, Alice found love in a dear friend, Thomas David Denman. In 1998, Alice moved to North Carolina, to be with what turned out to be the love of her life, David. The two were married on October 23, 1999. The couple spent their time enjoying love and life together until David's passing on August 25, 2004.

Alice had a passion of caring for those around her. Alice's younger days, she held a job as a cook at Harrington's Cafe and the Crest Nursing home. These positions all allowed Alice to do what she does best, provide comfort. At home, she provided comfort to those around her by her interesting stories, humor, and top-notch cooking skills. Alice's craft of preparing homemade noodles is unmatched.

Though it may seem that Alice lived a simple life, she was happy. Alice did not need the frills of unprecedented accomplishments or vast amounts of wealth. Alice was content with providing love. For that, she will forever be remembered, and loved in return.

She precedes in death by her parents, first husband Frank Whetstone, second husband David Denman, brother George Hoyt Larkins, and sisters Gwen Hoyt-Morris, Barbara (Bobbie) Hoyt, Betty Hoyt, Nova Hoyt-West. Alice is also blessed to be reunited in Heaven with her great-great grandson, Kilian Riley Hines.

Alice is survived by her four children, brothers John Larkins, Benjamin J. Larkins, sisters Iris Nelson, Virginia Hoyt Layman, Ruth Hoyt Simmons, Vivian Larkins, Sharon K. Larkins, and seven grandchildren: Lisa Jensen, Frank Clark, Robbi Keith, Bonnie Brown, Hailey Marie,Whetstone, Tim Whetstone, and Andrew Bickford. Alice is also survived by her 15 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Copper Ridge Health & Rehab for the care during Alice's final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate if donations would be made to the Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, starting at 11:00 a.m. at Abundant Life Fellowship, 630 W. Iron St., Butte, MT 59701. A reception will be held following the service in the reception hall of Abundant Life Fellowship.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Alice.