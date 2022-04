Axelson

DENMAN - Alice Faye Denman, age 88, of Butte, Montana, passed away on April 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, starting at 11:00 a.m. at Abundant Life Fellowship, 630 W. Iron St., Butte, MT 59701. A reception will be held following the service in the reception hall of Abundant Life Fellowship.