Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alyce Bull
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Alyce Bull

June 6, 1924 - March 7, 2021

Alyce Bull, Age 96, of Butte, passed away on March 7, 2021.

Alyce was raised in Butte, MT. and attended Whittier Elementary and Butte High School, graduating in 1942.

She was employed by the Butte School District Number One from 1972-1990, retiring as Head Librarian at Butte High School. Upon her retirement her and her husband Alan Bull moved to LibertyLake, WA., and enjoyed many years traveling, cruises and setting out on the next adventure, during their retirement and golden years together. She owned 2 businesses in her life, a bar LampLounge and the Apex Hotel.

She spent her winters in Suncity AZ. And summers in LibertyLake, WA. In 2014, she moved to Boise, ID., where she remained until January 2021 when she moved back to Butte, MT., to live the rest of her life. Heaven gained an angel today.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar "Roy" and Clara Pinkston, sisters Francis (Pinkston)Nicholls, Anita (Pinkston)Dean, and Doreen(Pinkston)Aiken.

From her daughter Christine Parini. Thank you, mom, for the many fun trips that I have fond memories of as a child. You are my Hero, Mentor, Best-Friend, and Mom.

From her daughter Judy Sheldon. Thank you, mom, for the many fun trips that you took me on.

From her granddaughter Nicole O'Connell. Grandma, my angel I know you will always guide me from Heaven above. Love always, your granddaughter Nicki.

From her grandson Kristopher Swenson. Grandma thanks for everything you did for me. I'm thankful for all the moments we shared together, and I know you are always watching over us in spirit. Till we see each other again, we love you, Kris, Ayden, Dallas, and Michelle.

From her grandson Anthony Swenson. I will miss you. Love always, Tony.

She is survived by 5 children. Sandy (Salovich) and Jay Rydell of LibertyLake, WA., George and Marcia Salovich of Boise, ID., Jeanne Salovich of PalmSprings, CA., Judy (Salovich) and Michael Sheldon of Las Vegas, NV, and Christine Parini of Butte, MT., (8) grandchildren and (11) great-grandchildren.

There will not be any funeral services. Burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. A private family gathering will take place at a later time.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Alyce.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Alyce and her family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
31 Entries
Mom, today your spirit is with us from Heaven. You were and always will be my Rock, and best friend. I miss you mom and love you.´
Christine Parini
April 9, 2021
Your spirit will live on in everyone's memory
Chris Parini
Daughter
April 1, 2021
Chris Parini
April 1, 2021
Chris Parini
April 1, 2021
Chris Parini
April 1, 2021
Chris Parini
April 1, 2021
Chris Parini
April 1, 2021
Chris Parini
April 1, 2021
Chris Parini
April 1, 2021
A personal thank you to the many people (family, close friends of mine, and general public), for the kind words and gestures expressed to me and my family for the loss of our beloved mother Alyce Bull. A special thank you to my 3 friends (Nancy Hystad, Lin Fisher and Barb Collins), we have known each other for years and our friendship has always been a true special one. Barb, we have known each other since I was (4) years old and the way we met as children will always be a special memory. Your family, and my father (Rinaldo Parini), will always be special in my heart, started out as neighbors with my dad and I and it continued on as friends through years. Nancy, We have known each other since 4th grade, and you will will always be special to me. My Sweet friend Lin, the 6 years I have known you, you have been the most gracious lady who has been there for me through my way too many surgeries, and we have become the best of friends. I know our friendship will be forever. A special thank you for both you and Kanes help through the hard times I had for the help I needed in different ways will always be treasured.) My 3 children ( Nicki, Kris and Tony) you mean the world to me. And to my 4 siblings (Sandy, George, Judy and Jeanne), thank you for your kindness and love through the years. My mother's spirit will always live on in our hearts to everyone who knew her. God Bless all of you. Chris Parini
Chris Parini
April 1, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Pictures mom in Palm Springs 2020.
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
Mom, I miss you so much. Be with me always, and help guide us. Until we meet again Mom. I Love You. Pictures from 2020!
Jeanne Salovich
March 27, 2021
I pray for comfort,Peace, harmony and love for all family members. Alyce was a pure Saint in Christ anointing . She was an inspiration for all who knew her. She had a zest for life and enjoyed painting, playing cards, listening to Christian TV and sharing stories with me whenever we had time together. I love you my precious mama Alyce. So happy I got the opportunity to stay the night at your home and care for you this past summer. Our time together brought me great joy. I know you are in the heavenlies painting the sunrises, Sunsets and arranging the cloud for us to enjoy. Plus working at creating things from the many Wonderful gifts that God Almighty birthed into you my dear Saint in Christ anointing. You are loved by many people who have crossed your path and had the chance to spend time with you in your life. I will see you in heaven and I know you see everything here on earth and hear everything also. I have been to the heavenlies 4 difference times in my life and I saw and heard my loved ones here on earth so I know you are able to be a part of your families lives as they mourn and rejoice in your life and appreciate you as being such a wonderful mother. You are a true treasure and are valued for your love, humor, And blessings you gave to all who knew you. I love you dearly. Lady linda Jane Chapman-henry. Xoxo I am trying to get a photo of us together. I will add it later. Xo
Linda chapman-henry
March 26, 2021
Mom, I love you and miss you. Love, Chris Picture taken in July 2019
Chris
March 24, 2021
Picture of mom, taken in November 2019 while on vacation
Chris
March 24, 2021
You are so missed grandmother. I love you.
Nicki OConnell
March 21, 2021
Until we meet again. Love you Mom, Judy
Judy Sheldon
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 31 of 31 results