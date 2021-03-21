Alyce Bull

June 6, 1924 - March 7, 2021

Alyce Bull, Age 96, of Butte, passed away on March 7, 2021.

Alyce was raised in Butte, MT. and attended Whittier Elementary and Butte High School, graduating in 1942.

She was employed by the Butte School District Number One from 1972-1990, retiring as Head Librarian at Butte High School. Upon her retirement her and her husband Alan Bull moved to LibertyLake, WA., and enjoyed many years traveling, cruises and setting out on the next adventure, during their retirement and golden years together. She owned 2 businesses in her life, a bar LampLounge and the Apex Hotel.

She spent her winters in Suncity AZ. And summers in LibertyLake, WA. In 2014, she moved to Boise, ID., where she remained until January 2021 when she moved back to Butte, MT., to live the rest of her life. Heaven gained an angel today.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar "Roy" and Clara Pinkston, sisters Francis (Pinkston)Nicholls, Anita (Pinkston)Dean, and Doreen(Pinkston)Aiken.

From her daughter Christine Parini. Thank you, mom, for the many fun trips that I have fond memories of as a child. You are my Hero, Mentor, Best-Friend, and Mom.

From her daughter Judy Sheldon. Thank you, mom, for the many fun trips that you took me on.

From her granddaughter Nicole O'Connell. Grandma, my angel I know you will always guide me from Heaven above. Love always, your granddaughter Nicki.

From her grandson Kristopher Swenson. Grandma thanks for everything you did for me. I'm thankful for all the moments we shared together, and I know you are always watching over us in spirit. Till we see each other again, we love you, Kris, Ayden, Dallas, and Michelle.

From her grandson Anthony Swenson. I will miss you. Love always, Tony.

She is survived by 5 children. Sandy (Salovich) and Jay Rydell of LibertyLake, WA., George and Marcia Salovich of Boise, ID., Jeanne Salovich of PalmSprings, CA., Judy (Salovich) and Michael Sheldon of Las Vegas, NV, and Christine Parini of Butte, MT., (8) grandchildren and (11) great-grandchildren.

There will not be any funeral services. Burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. A private family gathering will take place at a later time.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Alyce.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Alyce and her family.