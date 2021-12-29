Menu
Ann Marie Ramirez
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Ann Marie Ramirez, Age 57

June 16, 1964 – December 22, 2021

Ann Marie Ramirez passed away at St. James Hospital on December 22nd surrounded by her family, she was 57 years old. She was born in Butte on June 16, 1964, to Jesus Ramirez and Dora Bonney. Ann Marie attended school in Butte.

Ann Marie loved being outdoors, surrounded by family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Roy Smith, of Butte; great friend, Jim Ramey; children, Lucille and Roy Riddle, Joshua Smith, and Jeremiah Smith, all of Butte; brothers and sisters, Jessie and Marilynn Ramirez of Butte, and Ray and Tina of Missoula; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Ann Marie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Leto Ramirez; father and mother, Jesus and Dora; sisters, Judy and Rose; uncle, Carmel Ramirez; nephew, Adam; and her lifelong friend, Bobby Vaughn.

Heaven has gained a very beautiful woman. We will love and miss you forever.

A Celebration of Ann Marie's life will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Ann Marie. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Ann Marie.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
So sorry for the loss of your beautiful mom Ceil! May she rest in peace. Janice
Janice Ward
Family
January 3, 2022
I am so very sorry for the loss of your sibling. She was a very sweet woman as is the whole Ramirez family
Cindy Acebedo Lammi
Friend
December 30, 2021
