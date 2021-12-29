Ann Marie Ramirez, Age 57

June 16, 1964 – December 22, 2021

Ann Marie Ramirez passed away at St. James Hospital on December 22nd surrounded by her family, she was 57 years old. She was born in Butte on June 16, 1964, to Jesus Ramirez and Dora Bonney. Ann Marie attended school in Butte.

Ann Marie loved being outdoors, surrounded by family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Roy Smith, of Butte; great friend, Jim Ramey; children, Lucille and Roy Riddle, Joshua Smith, and Jeremiah Smith, all of Butte; brothers and sisters, Jessie and Marilynn Ramirez of Butte, and Ray and Tina of Missoula; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Ann Marie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Leto Ramirez; father and mother, Jesus and Dora; sisters, Judy and Rose; uncle, Carmel Ramirez; nephew, Adam; and her lifelong friend, Bobby Vaughn.

Heaven has gained a very beautiful woman. We will love and miss you forever.

A Celebration of Ann Marie's life will be held at a later date.

A Celebration of Ann Marie's life will be held at a later date.