Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anne Marie Mattioli
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Anne Marie Mattioli, Age 72

September 23, 1949 – January 10, 2022

Anne Marie Mattioli passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2022 at the young age of 72. Anne was born to Aldo and Rose Mattioli, who ran the Marcia Street Grocery store. She grew up in McQueen, where she attended Holy Savior grade school, Girls Central High School and her BS in education from UM Billings.

Anne's caring heart was her biggest asset, always serving the most vulnerable. She briefly taught special education. She married Daniel Sweeney in 1972. Although they later divorced, they remained committed to the joys of grand parenting together.

Love took on a whole new meaning when her first born son Danny arrived in 1976. Anne was blessed to experience the special bond of having a daughter when Shannon was born shortly after. And then came Kevin, the favorite. Anne was a special bonus Mom to a vast network of her children's friends and eventually children's spouses. The warm depth of her love was felt by all that were fortunate to know her, but Anne truly loved being a mother and her children loved her deeply.

She devoted many years of her life working as a librarian at the BSB Public Library. Upon retirement, she quickly adapted and found herself busier than ever before by painting, sewing, crafting, reading, traveling, and loving on her precious grandchildren. While maintaining a fun and carefree lifestyle, she was comically frugal. We'd often tease her to stop eating whatever was in the back of the fridge.

The seeds of Anne's love and devotion to family grew strong and her true greatest joy in life was her grandchildren, and she was theirs. Each grandchild had the privilege of having their own very special bond with her, and all experienced her unconditional love.

Always quick to pay a compliment, Anne never had a bad word to say about anyone (except for the other team). She loved to talk politics and was a proud Democrat. Anne was a sparkling free spirit. She listened deeply to understand others and cared genuinely. Anne loved people from all walks of life and would never judge. She encouraged each person she met to live their most authentic life and that they were loved and worthy. While she leaves behind too many broken hearts, she also leaves behind a legacy of love, service, forgiveness, and joyous hope. Anne always reminded you things will get better and anyone who knew Anne was better for it.

Survived by her son, Danny & Brandi Sweeney (Rochester, MN) children: Brie, Addie, Kayla, Haley, Bryce and Rhianna; daughter, Shannon & Scott Salmonsen (Butte, MT) children: Carter and Hayden; and Kevin & Darina Sweeney (Denver, CO) children: Adonis and Oliver. Further survived by her sister, Madeline & Dr. Gerald Harrington; (Seattle, WA); brother, Joe and Sherri Mattioli (Reno, NV); and so many adored nieces and nephews.

Preceded by her father Aldo "Puss" Mattioli, Ed and Rose Harmon; her brother, Bill Mattioli and several other beloved family members.

Donations can be made to St. Judes Hospital.

Viewing and visitation will take place 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services, 2009 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona Ave. at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022. A reception will follow at the Depot.

Please visit ww.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Anne.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Anne and her family.


Published by The Montana Standard from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT
Jan
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Butte Depot
818 S. Arizona Ave., MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Being removed from Butte for quite some time, I just learned of your passing. I will forever remember your contagious smile, unconditional love for others, dedication to service, and the lasting impact you had in my life. You provided a home built on love, consistency, and support. For that, I am forever grateful! Thank you for the love and light you provided for us all. I´m so blessed to have been touched by your grace, love, and pure light. I will never forget the impact you made in my life.
Sarah Thomas
February 5, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne´s family at this difficult time. She was a great lady.
Debbie Vingom
January 16, 2022
Was so sad to see that Ann passed away. A great kind person who did care about everyone. Also the best neighbor anyone could have. Also frequented the Marcia Street grocery many years growing up. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her children We will always remember you Ann. RIP
Jim and Judy Lawrence
Friend
January 16, 2022
Ann saved a key part of the historical heritage of Butte. The Butte Public Library's 1894 Charles X Larrabee founding book collection was slated to be sold and Ann spear headed a group of concerned citizens to keep the collection in Butte. Thank You Ann! We will miss your warm smile.
Kathy & Al
January 15, 2022
We are so saddened by the passing of Ann Marie. She always had a smile on her face & a friendly greeting whenever you saw her. We knew her parents as well, Pus & Rose, the owners of our very own neighborhood grocery store. Fond memories of days gone by. May you Rest In Peace Ann Marie. And Blessings to those you have left behind. Love & Prayers, LYNN, Karen & Janice Markovich
Lynn, Karen & Janice Markovich
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results