Anne Marie Mattioli, Age 72

September 23, 1949 – January 10, 2022

Anne Marie Mattioli passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2022 at the young age of 72. Anne was born to Aldo and Rose Mattioli, who ran the Marcia Street Grocery store. She grew up in McQueen, where she attended Holy Savior grade school, Girls Central High School and her BS in education from UM Billings.

Anne's caring heart was her biggest asset, always serving the most vulnerable. She briefly taught special education. She married Daniel Sweeney in 1972. Although they later divorced, they remained committed to the joys of grand parenting together.

Love took on a whole new meaning when her first born son Danny arrived in 1976. Anne was blessed to experience the special bond of having a daughter when Shannon was born shortly after. And then came Kevin, the favorite. Anne was a special bonus Mom to a vast network of her children's friends and eventually children's spouses. The warm depth of her love was felt by all that were fortunate to know her, but Anne truly loved being a mother and her children loved her deeply.

She devoted many years of her life working as a librarian at the BSB Public Library. Upon retirement, she quickly adapted and found herself busier than ever before by painting, sewing, crafting, reading, traveling, and loving on her precious grandchildren. While maintaining a fun and carefree lifestyle, she was comically frugal. We'd often tease her to stop eating whatever was in the back of the fridge.

The seeds of Anne's love and devotion to family grew strong and her true greatest joy in life was her grandchildren, and she was theirs. Each grandchild had the privilege of having their own very special bond with her, and all experienced her unconditional love.

Always quick to pay a compliment, Anne never had a bad word to say about anyone (except for the other team). She loved to talk politics and was a proud Democrat. Anne was a sparkling free spirit. She listened deeply to understand others and cared genuinely. Anne loved people from all walks of life and would never judge. She encouraged each person she met to live their most authentic life and that they were loved and worthy. While she leaves behind too many broken hearts, she also leaves behind a legacy of love, service, forgiveness, and joyous hope. Anne always reminded you things will get better and anyone who knew Anne was better for it.

Survived by her son, Danny & Brandi Sweeney (Rochester, MN) children: Brie, Addie, Kayla, Haley, Bryce and Rhianna; daughter, Shannon & Scott Salmonsen (Butte, MT) children: Carter and Hayden; and Kevin & Darina Sweeney (Denver, CO) children: Adonis and Oliver. Further survived by her sister, Madeline & Dr. Gerald Harrington; (Seattle, WA); brother, Joe and Sherri Mattioli (Reno, NV); and so many adored nieces and nephews.

Preceded by her father Aldo "Puss" Mattioli, Ed and Rose Harmon; her brother, Bill Mattioli and several other beloved family members.

Donations can be made to St. Judes Hospital.

Viewing and visitation will take place 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services, 2009 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona Ave. at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022. A reception will follow at the Depot.

Please visit ww.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Anne.

