We offer our prayers of sympathy to Tony's family. He was a wonderful man known in the neighborhood as the 'snow man with a blower and shovel'. He helped a number of elderly people with whatever they needed, including the families of those who lost loved ones. He was my mum's friend and helped take care of her cat. Love to Tony in Heaven; say hello to my mum (who left us 10 years ago). You shall always be in our thoughts and prayers and memories. You may now be in heaven but not forgotten for your kindness.

The Rowe Family on Placer Street, Butte June 9, 2021