Arthur "Art" Galster

May 28, 1926 - February 27, 2021

Arthur "Art" Galster, age 94, of Colstrip passed away on Saturday morning on February 27 at home in Colstrip. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.