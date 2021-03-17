Menu
ARTHUR EDWARD "ARTIE" MILLS
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

ARTHUR EDWARD "ARTIE" MILLS

June 30, 1940 - March 13, 2021

Arthur Edward "Artie" Mills passed away Saturday morning, March 13, 2021 in St. James Healthcare. He was born June 30, 1940 in Roundup, Montana to Albert and Alice (Spek) Mills. Artie grew up in Roundup, participating in sports at Roundup High School. He joined the United States Air Force and on November 24, 1962 married Carol Ann Nose in Roundup. Following his honorable discharge in 1966, they made their home in Butte where Artie worked as a computer operator for the Anaconda Company until 1985. He worked as a computer operator for the Montana Power from 1986 until 1996.

Artie played baseball for the Butte Industrial League from 1967 until 1969 and was a player and managed for the Stauffer Chemical Company Team. He was among the leagues top hitters as well as playing short stop and 3rd base. Baseball was a passion for him and he coached and manage little league teams helping to impart his love for the game in countless children. His favorite team was the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed fishing, basketball, camping, hunting and gardening.

Besides his parents, Artie is preceded in death by his brother, Alvin Mills, brother-in-law, Ken Byrd and his daughter-in-law, Pam Mills.Survivors include his wife Carol Ann Mills of Butte, sons and daughter-in-law, Brad and Jackie Mills of Calgary, Alberta and Craig Mills of Burley, Idaho, daughter, Brenda Mills of Roundup, grandchildren: Nolan Mills, Lauren Mills Molly (Jake) Mamer, Jake Mills, Maria (Aaron) Pelan and Emily Weigum. Great-grandchildren include Lily and Maggie Mamer. Also surviving is his sister, Cheryl Byrd of Billings and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday morning, March 22nd at 11 o'clock in St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. His family will receive friends beginning at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be conducted this summer when covid restrictions are lifted. Butte-Silver Bow Covid guidelines must be followed and masks are required for all in attendance. Memorial in memory of Artie may be made to Butte American Legion Baseball, PO box 3592, Butte, MT 59702. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church
MT
Mar
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, I only just leaned of Artie's death. It came as a shock. We were out of touch since school, but I always thought of him as a friend. Please know I share your loss.
Bill Ferguson
School
July 7, 2021
Our sympathies and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Lana Doyle
March 27, 2021
Carol so sorry for your loss. Every time I go to Missoula to visit my daughter and family I think of you and your family
Sandy Ottman
March 26, 2021
My condolences to the Mills family.  My parents had fond memories of listening to music and playing cards back in the day.....Godspeed Artie
Debbie Bleken (Kungas)
March 23, 2021
My condolences go out to you. May you find peace and joy with the memories.
Anthony Roth
March 22, 2021
Carol & family, sorry to hear about Artie. He was such a great guy. He always had a smile and loved talking sports. We had some good times at the Alpine, talking about our " hot picks" for HR derby.( Which Carol usually beat both of us.) Rest in peace my friend.
Pat Mengon
March 19, 2021
Carol Ann and family, I feel so sorry for your great loss. Art was one of my favorite people in my life. I still have my old catcher's mit that he and Alvin trew at for years. What a knuckleball he threw. I will miss him, praying.
Chuck Fanyak
March 19, 2021
Artie always had a smile for everybody but a huge smile when talking about his family and baseball. He will be missed.
George Foley
March 18, 2021
Carol Ann, we were so sorry to hear of Artie's passing, our deepest sympathy is sent to you and the family.
Robert & Joan Rom
March 17, 2021
Carol Ann and family ,I can not tell you how saddened I am to find out about Artie's passing. You are all in our prayers.
Dorothy Goffena
March 17, 2021
I worked with Art in the late 60's and he was one of the finest persons I've ever known. I haven't seen him in a long time but I remember him well. My thoughts and prayers are with Carol and the rest of his family.
Gary Briney
March 17, 2021
Carol and family - our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. It was a pleasure working with Art at MPC / Entech. A funny guy with great work ethics. I loved the discussions we had between his team - Indians and mine - RedSox. A wonderful person who will be missed.
Steve and Carol Vargos
March 17, 2021
What a sad day... Artie was a wonderful soul. My prayers to his family. He will be missed! God Bless!
Jim Hash
March 17, 2021
