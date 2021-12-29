Arthur "Archie" Franice Wassberg, 83

February 17,1938 - December 18, 2021

In memory of Archie Franice Wassberg, born February 17, 1938, died December 18, 2021 at St. James Healthcare in Butte, MT. Archie was born to Arther Wassberg and Katrine Wassberg (Peck) in Butte, MT. He was raised in Butte and Whitehall. He met his wife, Vicky Wassberg, and they were married June 19, 1965 and started their family. They had three boys together: Arthur Wassberg, James Wassberg, and Douglas Wassberg. In 1971, they moved to Whitehall. Archie served our country in the Army and then became an underground miner. He and Vicky divorced in 2005 but remained good friends. He enjoyed construction, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He also greatly enjoyed his grandchildren.

Services will be planned for a later date.

Archie is survived by his children Jr. (Shirley), Jim, Doug (Stormy), grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Archie was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers, and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Fort Harrison V.A. Clinic in Archie's honor.

Please visit butterfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Archie.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Archie and his family.