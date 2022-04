Axelson

WASSBERG – Arthur Wassberg, age 83, of Butte, MT passed away on December 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Silver Bow Athletic Club, 1203 Howard St., Butte, MT. Services privately organized by the family. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Arthur.