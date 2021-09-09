Bela Lebenyi, 81

September 12, 1939 - August 26, 2021

Bela was born September 12, 1939, in Gyor, Hungary. At the age of 81 years he died in Glendive, Montana, August 26, 2021. Bela is survived by a younger brother, Zoltan, who has continued living in Hungary.

When the Hungarian Revolution broke out in 1956, Bela crossed the border into Austria and began a journey that ultimately led him to Butte, Montana. Once in the United States Bela was initially housed at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, a military base reactivated for refugees of the Hungarian Revolution. Because he was under the age of 18 he had to be sponsored. The NCWC (National Catholic Welfare Council) became his sponsor. Monsignor Harrington in Helena was given the task of finding homes for these youth. Perhaps more Hungarians passed through Butte but eventually a core group of 7 boys lived with families in Butte. Bela was one of those and lived with the Robert Poore Family. He graduated from Boy Central High School. During high school he worked as a life guard at Gregson Hot Springs (Fairmont). After graduation he went to San Francisco for a time and then joined the army. He was stationed in Germany. At some point during these times he became a United States citizen.

When he was discharged from the Army, he settled in Chicago. There he began a career with the Illinois State Employment Office helping the unemployed find jobs. Around the same time he began college and earned a degree in Social Welfare. As an interim job between his career and retirement, he worked as a courier for a company transporting money; a job he seemed to enjoy. At length he returned to Butte. In recent years with declining health he moved to Hamilton to live with one of the Poore girls. In the spring of this year he began the last chapter of his life in the Veterans' Home in Glendive.

Bela was a voracious reader particularly of World War II finishing 2 or 3 books a week. He was knowledgeableknowledgable and diverse in his ideas and would play the devil's advocate for a good argument. With the help of his host in Hamilton, Bela delighted in the intricacies of Google Earth and showing and talking of the places of his youth as viewed on the computer.

There will be a gathering of his friends and a Catholic priest at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.