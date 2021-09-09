Menu
Bela Bela Lebenyi
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive
221 N Meade Ave
Glendive, MT

Bela Lebenyi, 81

September 12, 1939 - August 26, 2021

Bela was born September 12, 1939, in Gyor, Hungary. At the age of 81 years he died in Glendive, Montana, August 26, 2021. Bela is survived by a younger brother, Zoltan, who has continued living in Hungary.

When the Hungarian Revolution broke out in 1956, Bela crossed the border into Austria and began a journey that ultimately led him to Butte, Montana. Once in the United States Bela was initially housed at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, a military base reactivated for refugees of the Hungarian Revolution. Because he was under the age of 18 he had to be sponsored. The NCWC (National Catholic Welfare Council) became his sponsor. Monsignor Harrington in Helena was given the task of finding homes for these youth. Perhaps more Hungarians passed through Butte but eventually a core group of 7 boys lived with families in Butte. Bela was one of those and lived with the Robert Poore Family. He graduated from Boy Central High School. During high school he worked as a life guard at Gregson Hot Springs (Fairmont). After graduation he went to San Francisco for a time and then joined the army. He was stationed in Germany. At some point during these times he became a United States citizen.

When he was discharged from the Army, he settled in Chicago. There he began a career with the Illinois State Employment Office helping the unemployed find jobs. Around the same time he began college and earned a degree in Social Welfare. As an interim job between his career and retirement, he worked as a courier for a company transporting money; a job he seemed to enjoy. At length he returned to Butte. In recent years with declining health he moved to Hamilton to live with one of the Poore girls. In the spring of this year he began the last chapter of his life in the Veterans' Home in Glendive.

Bela was a voracious reader particularly of World War II finishing 2 or 3 books a week. He was knowledgeableknowledgable and diverse in his ideas and would play the devil's advocate for a good argument. With the help of his host in Hamilton, Bela delighted in the intricacies of Google Earth and showing and talking of the places of his youth as viewed on the computer.

There will be a gathering of his friends and a Catholic priest at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.



Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive
221 N Meade Ave, Glendive, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences on the passing of our dear comrade in arms--123rd signal corps, wurzburg Germany. We had many a good night together and we wish him ever well -A fine chap and good friend to us all---pace Ken Boden, Lew Dana, Viet Flach , Jon Pallitto and the rest of our gang.
warren leming
November 15, 2021
Met Bela in the US Army in Wurzburg, Germany in 1960. Have many fond memories from then and visits through the years in US. Always up for a "discussion" he was always better prepared than the rest of us. His memory lives on.
Lewis Dana
Friend
November 14, 2021
Isten nyugosztaljon szeretett Bátyám!
Zoltán L"orinc Lébényi
September 14, 2021
Dear Friend since 1957 and over the years until a few weeks ago, my you rest in peace. You and I were the only two Hungarian boys who graduated from Boys Central (Catholic) High School in Butte, Montana. You suffered long. You are now in the arms of the Good Lord, and in your friend's and relatives' memories. RIP, Brother!
Bela Marton
Friend
September 11, 2021
a good friend and fellow soldier- we served together and we will miss him.....rest In peace old friend
Warren Leming
Other
September 10, 2021
Bela and I followed similar paths to end up in Butte in 1957. He, five others and I lived with host families until graduating from high school. Bela and I remained good friends until his passing. --You were a good friend, Brother. Life remained complicated for you but you faced the challenges bravely. May your path to heaven be a smooth flight. You'll be missed.
Louis Dudas
Friend
September 10, 2021
I remember Bela Lenenyi And Bela Nagy when they arrived in Butte. They attended the Immaculate Conception Church, which was my parish. I remember them ad very strong and athletic. They were strong and brave boys to have come here and to start life anew here. My deepest condolences to his loved ones.
Maureen Britton
Friend
September 10, 2021
