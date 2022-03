What a good man, what a good family, what a good life! I have sympathy for our extensive Lazzari clan, for the multitude of friends of Uncle Bernie, and selfishly for myself! But more than that I have sympathy for all those who were never blessed to sit in a room, hide under a table, or peak around a corner and witness the spectacle of Bernie interacting with his three brothers Gilbert, Jack, and Archie (Arch was an honorary bro). The good natured insults, the camaraderie, the booming voices, the undeniable love that was on display was mesmerizing. What is most memorable to me was the laughter. Bernie´s super power was that he knew just what buttons to push to get Arch laughing. Arch had one of those infectious high pitched laughs. He would laugh so uncontrollably that tears would roll down his face. Next thing you knew, everybody in the room was howling! What a sense of humor Bernie had. I´ll always remember the last time he greeted me... "You been out of jail long?"

Tom Lazzari December 14, 2021