Berrett Michael Wirth Crossley

April 25, 2007-March 6, 2021

Berrett Michael Wirth Crossley left his earthly body to join our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 6th in Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma, Washington. Berrett suffered a traumatic brain injury as the result of not wearing a helmet during a skateboarding accident. Berrett was born April 25th, 2007 in Billings, Montana to Larae Stone and Cory Wirth. Larae and Berrett moved to the Seattle, Washington area when he was three and shortly after became part of the large and loving Crossley family when Larae and Mikal joined their families and Gabriel, Gianna and Lincoln became his best friends and siblings. Three years later they welcomed their little sister, Finley, into the family and Berrett became the best big brother a little girl could ask for. He adores her and she worships him.

Berrett loves all things outdoors. He could be found at the skate park, building a fort or riding quads while camping, playing basketball or baseball, sledding and tubing at Georgetown Lake, Montana or anywhere he could find adventure or test his survival skills. He was an entrepreneur and loved to draw. He created a logo for his Kadet skateboard brand.

Berrett is survived by his parents Mikal and Larae Crossley and Cory Wirth; siblings Gabriel, Gianna, Lincoln and Finley Crossley; great grandparents Beverly Bruner and Art and Mary Bradley; grandparents Jake and Natalie Stone, Tom and Gayle Butler, Monty and Christie Lambert, Dustin and Lani Moore, Steve Crossley and Tanda Robinson; uncles and aunts Aaron and Lacie (Stone) Gransbery (Royal), Loudan and Andi Steffes (Brant and Veda), Dustin Mace, Jamie and Cassie Waters (Liam, Lila and Juliette), Kelsey Crossley (Lianna and Lamont), Sam and Tera Hemken (Beatrice and Sam), Skyler Crossley, Kiara Crossley, Zak Crossley, Willie and Lynn Johnson (Lenora and Josee), Kiya Shelton and Devin Shelton. Berrett is also survived by his best friends Alyanna and Cyler Qualls and numerous other cousins and friends.

On March 8th, Berrett gave one more remarkable gift to this world and helped save the lives of other children with his gift of organ donation. Donations to assist other families with organ donations can be made in Berrett's name to Life Center of the Northwest, 3650 131st Ave SE Suite 200, Bellevue, Washington 98006 (lcnw.org).

A GoFundMe site (Berrett's Medical Fund) has been set up to help with medical expenses and start a campaign to educate kids on the importance of wearing their helmets until their last ride is over. #Wearit4Berrett.

Berrett's family would like to thank the first responders of East Pierce Fire and Rescue Station 116 and the wonderful staff at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital for the great care they gave Berrett and the kindness they bestowed upon his family. A special thank you to Doctor Whitt, Doctor Asplin and Doctor Jones; nurses Patrick, Anabel and Bonnie, Patient Service Specialist Shannon of the 7th floor PICU and Rachel and Carly from Life Center of the Northwest. Your care for Berrett and kindness during this tragic time will be forever remembered.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 13th at 2:00 at Rainier Hills Christian Church, 23711 Entwhistle Rd, Buckley, Washington.

Fly high with angels sweet boy. May the skate parks always be paved in gold; your trucks never be loose, and your bearings never go bad. You will forever live in our hearts and we look forward to the day we see your beautiful, contagious smile once again.