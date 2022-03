Longfellow Finnegan

SWANSON - Celebration of Life Services will be held for Bette Swanson at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Bette, 87, of Anaconda, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Copper Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Butte.