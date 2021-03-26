Betty J Filcher

September 3, 1932-February 15, 2021

Born to Rose and Bill Miller in Bell Crossing Stevensville, MT, September 3, 1932. The family moved to Anaconda, MT with her sister Flossie and brother George where they graduated high school.

She worked as a telephone operator and at the Anaconda Courthouse and at JC Penney for a time.

She married Dale Filcher and had one son, Michael J. Filcher. She has a granddaughter Jaci Filcher with two grand girls Adrienne Fogerty and Braizlynn Brock and grandson Rhylie Filcher.

Betty and Dale moved all over Montana as Dale worked on the railroad for 40 years. Betty enjoyed bowling, playing cards with the ladies and fishing over the years.

She will be missed greatly by us all.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Betty's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.