Betty Eileen (Krinke) Hochstrasser, 91

July 12, 1929-July 30, 2020

Our Mother Betty Eileen (Krinke) Hochstrasser was a very kind, loving, friendly, woman who grew up in St. Paul Minnesota with her siblings Virginia Krinke Rhame and Kenneth Krinke. Her Parents were Adolph Krinke and Leona Larson, all are deceased. At the young age of 21, our mother Betty decided to take a job for the National Park service, in Wyoming at Yellowstone. She met and married June Hochstrasser and together they moved to Anaconda, Montana to start a family. Betty and June had 7 children together: Jackie Kay (Mehr) married to Leo, Jay Keyes, Twins; June and Barclay (deceased), Keith Blair (deceased), Christine Marie (White) married to Greg and Robin Lee (Steffes). Betty had 10 grandchildren, 8 great- grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. While raising her children Betty attended The Butte Vo-tech and Montana Tech, although she did not receive a degree, she was very proud of attending college. Eventually, the Hochstrasser family moved to Opportunity to raise their family. In 1976 June and Betty went their separate ways but always remained good friends. In 1979, Betty began working at the Park Café, which she really enjoyed. Several years later, she moved to Coeur d' Alene Idaho to live with our sister Jackie and began working for the National Park service again. She would drive to Yellowstone to work for the summers, to work as a cashier at the Lake Lodge Gift Shop and other various jobs throughout the Park. She enjoyed her job very much. She would share stories of the tourists and other staff she would meet, from all different states and countries. At one point, Betty drove down to Florida to work in the Everglades with her good friend Linda. Our Mom loved to read and travel. When she wasn't working, she would drive to Texas, Montana, and Washington to see her family; family was very important to her. After she retired, she stayed closer to home. In 2000, Betty came to live with our sister Robin in Montana to help her raise her four daughters. In 2010, she went to Texas to stay with our brother Jay and be closer to her sister and brother. In 2011, Betty had moved back to Coeur d' Alene to live with Jackie and lived with her until about 2014 when she moved in with our sister Chris and her husband Greg and they cared for her. In 2019, Betty became very ill and we thought it best to move her into a skilled nursing facility. Where she lived until her passing in July 2020. Her final resting place is at The New Hill Cemetery in Anaconda, Montana. The family is having a graveside Memorial and Blessing at The New Hill Cemetery, upper level at 11am on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. Afterwards the family is gathering at The Haufbra and anyone who wants to come by is welcome!