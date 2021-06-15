Beverly Marie (Tover) Rudolph, 94

March 19, 1927–June 11, 2021

Sweet. Kind. Vibrant. Generous. Spunky. LOVING. These are some of the words that describe our Beverly. On March 19, 1927, Bev was born the fourth daughter to Max and Rachael (Rafish) Tover in Seattle, WA. On Friday, June 11, 2021, Beverly passed peacefully at her home in Butte, MT with family by her side.

Beverly grew up being very active in anything she could. It is doubtful that she ever met a person who wasn't a friend. From childhood through adulthood, if there was an organization which needed support or needed to be created, Bev would cheerfully take care of it. After raising her children she volunteered for adult-care facilities; most especially Crest Nursing Home and Copper Ridge. In her earlier years, she would typically arrive to volunteer around 10:00 am and leave between 3 and 4 so she could get home to her beloved Lewie.

She always displayed the heart of a servant, constantly bringing sunshine to others.

Bev was incredibly proud of her award as "Woman of the Year," an honor bestowed by The Montana Standard. Additionally, she received the "Volunteer of the Year" award, given to her by the Governor of Montana. She also received many proclamations as "Volunteer of the Year" by those facilities where she volunteered.

She was tickled to know that even in her 80's, she would be caring for the "elderly" at the care facilities ... and many of them were 10 to 20 years her junior.

Beverly was always the lady dressed to the "T". Her hair was always in perfect order; her nails and toes were lovely manicured. Her tiny little body draped in the perfect outfits.

After graduation from Garfield High in Seattle, she met the love of her life, Lewie Rudolph from Butte, MT, who worked in the shipyards. When WWII broke out, Lewie enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he was with the 483rd Bombardier Group. Following the war, Bev and Lew married on June 8, 1946. They moved to Butte where Lewie went into the furniture business with his father at Rudolph's Furniture. In their go-go years, they eagerly enjoyed traveling far and wide throughout the United States for his Air Force reunions, getting together with old buddies, sharing their companionship and memories.

The marriage of Lewie and Bev was blessed with three children: Larry, Judy and Mike. They were then blessed with both grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly was always considered the "bestest of the best" when it came to her Grandmotherly duties. Her love, dedication and commitment provided security and comfort with each descendent.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents, husband (Lewie), son Larry Rudolph, granddaughter Heather, and sisters Lucille, Josephine and Tiny (Harriet).

Survivors who will greatly miss Beverly include her children; Judy (Mike) Sullivan of Billings, MT; Mike (Pam) Rudolph of Butte; Sandra Dailey of LaPine, OR. Grandchildren Kendra and Adam Manley of Eugene, OR; Kyle and Mary (Dill) Sullivan of Bend, OR; Max (Nicole) Rudolph of Las Vegas, NV; and Ron (Amy Haddick) Rudolph of Las Vegas, NV Great-grandchildren Kamryn and Taylor Manley of Eugene, OR; Madison, Haley and Jacob Sullivan of Bend, OR and Trey and Odessa Manry of Las Vegas. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the B'nai Israel Synagogue at the corner of Galena and Washington at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021. A further celebration of Bev's life will follow at Hops Conference Room (the back of Hops Lounge) located in the Butte Plaza Inn.