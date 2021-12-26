Beverly Jean Sloan, 79

November 17, 1942-December 16, 2021

Beverly Jean Sloan, 79, peacefully passed away at home in Butte, Montana, on December 16, 2021, after living with Alzheimer's for the past seven years. Beverly was born in San Diego, California on November 17, 1942, to Earl and Ruth Pankratz. She was raised in Marion, Kansas, where she met Bruce Sloan, her husband of 57 years. Beverly was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Brenda Hergott (Greg); son, Brian Sloan (Molly); grandchildren, Hannah Hergott (Cam) and Jacob Hergott (Caroline); sisters, Judy Carpenter (Ron) and Karen Pankratz; brothers, Dennis Pankratz (Mary Ellen) and Charles Pankratz (Nancy). A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2022. A full obituary may be found at www.buttefuneralhome.com where you may also offer a condolence or share a memory of Beverly. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Beverly and her family.