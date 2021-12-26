Menu
Beverly Jean Sloan
1942 - 2021
Beverly Jean Sloan, 79

November 17, 1942-December 16, 2021

Beverly Jean Sloan, 79, peacefully passed away at home in Butte, Montana, on December 16, 2021, after living with Alzheimer's for the past seven years. Beverly was born in San Diego, California on November 17, 1942, to Earl and Ruth Pankratz. She was raised in Marion, Kansas, where she met Bruce Sloan, her husband of 57 years. Beverly was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Brenda Hergott (Greg); son, Brian Sloan (Molly); grandchildren, Hannah Hergott (Cam) and Jacob Hergott (Caroline); sisters, Judy Carpenter (Ron) and Karen Pankratz; brothers, Dennis Pankratz (Mary Ellen) and Charles Pankratz (Nancy). A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2022. A full obituary may be found at www.buttefuneralhome.com where you may also offer a condolence or share a memory of Beverly. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Beverly and her family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Bev´s passing. She was a wonderful and caring person. Prayers to Bruce, Brenda, Brian and their families.
Clarisa Hogart
Work
December 30, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Beverly! It was an honor to know her! All my thoughts and prayers to Bruce and Her family! Peace is just on the other side, I now understand and can see and love you with no earthly restraints... peace has come and love remains.. Rest in peace Miss Bev
Shelly Allison
December 29, 2021
My sympathy for your loss. Bev had an amazing , giving spirit and she was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Paula McGarvey
Other
December 28, 2021
Dear Bruce and Family, This very special woman is now free from her illness. We will always remember her smiling face, her loving way in working with students of all ages, and her love of family and friends. May she Rest In Peace
Georgene and Sal Cachola
Work
December 27, 2021
Bev and I delivered lunches to the homeless and she was such a wonderful person. Thoughts and prayers to her family.
Staci Flink
Work
December 27, 2021
