Billie Hodges- Hennelly, 45

January 18, 1976 - June 10, 2021

Billie joined her sister Laura, to complete the family of William and Susan Hodges. Billie passed away, after an extended illness, at Harbor View Medial Center, in Seattle Washington. Billie was loving, companionate, and a jokester. Every day she wore her heart on her sleeve. She would do anything for anyone, even if it came back to bite her. Billie would call and say something believable, then would start laughing. Her laugh was so infectious and everyone would soon be laughing. Billie dedicated her life caring for elderly residents at several care facilities in Butte. Billie was preceded in death by her husband Joe Hennelly, grandparents William and Rosalie Richards and James and Dorothy Hodges. Billie is survived by her parents, uncles Carson (Lorraine), Tagg, aunts Ann, Alice, Linda (John), Jacquelyn (Russ), niece Isabella, nephew Dominic, cousins, Shelby (Clancy), James, Chasity, Justin (Beth), Austin, Gini, Kasandra, (Ross) Alexandria, Jerrica, Evaleena, Neavaeh, Justin G., Alison, Brennan, and Roman. Billie will always be in our hearts; she will be missed by her family and many friends. A service and reception will be held June 30, 2021, at 3 pm, in the meeting room below the old Denny's Restaurant. Richard Varady will officiate.