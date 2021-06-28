Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billie Hodges-Hennelly
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021

Billie Hodges- Hennelly, 45

January 18, 1976 - June 10, 2021

Billie joined her sister Laura, to complete the family of William and Susan Hodges. Billie passed away, after an extended illness, at Harbor View Medial Center, in Seattle Washington. Billie was loving, companionate, and a jokester. Every day she wore her heart on her sleeve. She would do anything for anyone, even if it came back to bite her. Billie would call and say something believable, then would start laughing. Her laugh was so infectious and everyone would soon be laughing. Billie dedicated her life caring for elderly residents at several care facilities in Butte. Billie was preceded in death by her husband Joe Hennelly, grandparents William and Rosalie Richards and James and Dorothy Hodges. Billie is survived by her parents, uncles Carson (Lorraine), Tagg, aunts Ann, Alice, Linda (John), Jacquelyn (Russ), niece Isabella, nephew Dominic, cousins, Shelby (Clancy), James, Chasity, Justin (Beth), Austin, Gini, Kasandra, (Ross) Alexandria, Jerrica, Evaleena, Neavaeh, Justin G., Alison, Brennan, and Roman. Billie will always be in our hearts; she will be missed by her family and many friends. A service and reception will be held June 30, 2021, at 3 pm, in the meeting room below the old Denny's Restaurant. Richard Varady will officiate.


Published by The Montana Standard from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Service
3:00p.m.
the meeting room below the old Denny's Restaurant
MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
RIP mu
[email protected]
Family
July 8, 2021
We're so sorry for the loss of Billie Jo.
George and Maria Baker
Friend
June 30, 2021
I am soo sorry fir your loss of Billie. At work we are missing her. She definitely was a jokester we worked together years ago too. She also took care of my dad at one of the nursing home she was his favorite. She did wear heart on her sleeve always willing to help anyone. She will be sadly missed at Beehive . I´m miss seeing her every night. Susan, Bill and whole family deepest sympathy to you all
Kimmie Gollinger
Friend
June 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss Billie was a super sweet person always had a way to make ya smile
Wendy Tadday
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Billy was an amazing person with a big heart an always had a special way of making me laugh. She will forever hold a very special place in my heart.
Stacey Parini
Friend
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results