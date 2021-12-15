Menu
Brian Reighard
FUNERAL HOME
Christiansen's Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
511 S. Franklin Street
Greenville, MI

Brian Reighard, 66

June 8, 1955 - December 10, 2021

Brian J. Reighard, 66, passed away in Gowen, Michigan on December 10, 2021. Brian was born in Helena, MT on June 8, 1955 to Dennis and Peggy Reighard. He was raised in Butte, MT where he met Myrna Sandviken, his wife of 43 years. He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis; his brothers Mike and Gary; and his son, Gary Grund. Survived by his mother, Peggy; his wife, Myrna; his brothers, Tom Reighard, Gerald (Laurie) Reighard, and Dino (Shannon) Reighard; his sisters, Shirley (Mike) Rallis and Phyllis Farmen; his children, Angel Halsten (Percy), Amy (Kelly) Crowley, Shelly (Tony) Sheltrown, Margie Butler, Adam Martin, and Bob (Gena) Grund. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His family and friends all knew him as Pappy. He was always looking for his next adventure. He made friends wherever he went and always had a story to tell. He will be missed by many. We will be planning a remembrance gathering and spreading his ashes in Butte, MT next summer.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Phyllis, I am so sorry to read of the passing of your brother. So young and gone way too soon. Sending my condolences to you and your family. May he Rest In Peace. Sincerely, Lynn Thatcher Orr
Lynn Orr
Other
December 16, 2021
Brian was one of our child hood friends. I've thought if him many times over the years. So sorry for your loss. Pauletta Lavelle
Pauletta Lavelle
Friend
December 15, 2021
