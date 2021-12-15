Brian Reighard, 66

June 8, 1955 - December 10, 2021

Brian J. Reighard, 66, passed away in Gowen, Michigan on December 10, 2021. Brian was born in Helena, MT on June 8, 1955 to Dennis and Peggy Reighard. He was raised in Butte, MT where he met Myrna Sandviken, his wife of 43 years. He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis; his brothers Mike and Gary; and his son, Gary Grund. Survived by his mother, Peggy; his wife, Myrna; his brothers, Tom Reighard, Gerald (Laurie) Reighard, and Dino (Shannon) Reighard; his sisters, Shirley (Mike) Rallis and Phyllis Farmen; his children, Angel Halsten (Percy), Amy (Kelly) Crowley, Shelly (Tony) Sheltrown, Margie Butler, Adam Martin, and Bob (Gena) Grund. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His family and friends all knew him as Pappy. He was always looking for his next adventure. He made friends wherever he went and always had a story to tell. He will be missed by many. We will be planning a remembrance gathering and spreading his ashes in Butte, MT next summer.