Carl Oscar Halvorson, 86

October 3, 1934-June 25, 2021

Carl Oscar Halvorson passed away reading peacefully and was found on June 25, 2021. He entered the world in Whitehall, MT on October 3, 1934, the first son to Harold and Ruth Halvorson. He excelled in schools, as had his hero, his Norwegian dad Harold. After the death of his Dad when he was 10, he took over as the man of the family, working to care for his mother, younger brothers, and sister. As a teen, Carl installed the first lights in Lewis and Clark Caverns and worked on farms. Carl joined the Marines at the age of 17 and spent 3 years as a Marine before realizing he didn't enjoy camping out in tents. He then joined the Air Force where he served for 20 years as a Ground Radio Systems Supervisor/Technician, building radio communications sites. He was in the military from 1950-1975, served in Korea and Vietnam, and travelled the world from Morocco to Iran to Germany to all around the states.

On a break from the service in late summer of 1969, he was introduced to Carol Irene Pruett Hunt by his brother, Jack. They were married in Washington state in January of 1970. While stationed in Tacoma, WA, they welcomed a son, Carl, Jr. From there, they moved to where he was stationed in Biloxi, MS and O'Fallon, IL, where they welcomed a daughter, Inga Marie. In 1975, Carl retired from the Air Force with the rank of Master Sergeant and settled on the family farm in Whitehall. He worked a variety of jobs from mail-carrier to putting up electrical lines to weed spraying. He finally retired from Mycotech in Butte in 1999.

Carl enjoyed classical music, traditional country music, and opera. He was a Christian and loved to discuss his beliefs. He was an avid book reader and learner. He learned the ins and out of almost any subject he came across. He was particularly good at physics and math. He was the one to call for help with electricity, welding, and plumbing. He was afraid of nothing and came across as super-human with a booming voice.

Carl is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carol, father Harold, mother Ruth, brothers Jack and Harold "Joe", step-son Marlin Hunt, granddaughter Melanie C. Templeton, and grandson Jacob Doney.

Carl is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Carl Jr. and Sari Halvorson, daughter Inga Halvorson, and step-daughter Valerie Templeton, all of Whitehall; sister Bernadette Kirbye of Sheridan, MT; grandson Daniel Templeton of Missoula, MT, grandson Carl "Ossie" Halvorson III of Ocala, FL, and granddaughter Alauna Harris of Butte, MT, granddaughters Amber Templeton, Addison Sullivan, Naomi Doney, and Ava Halvorson, all of Whitehall, and numerous great-grandchildren.