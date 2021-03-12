Carol Oberweiser

August 8, 1927 - March 10,2021

Heaven has gained another beautiful soul! On March 10, 2021 our sweet mother Carol Oberweiser returned home to the arms of our Heavenly Father, where she was reunited with her beloved husband Jack.

Carol was born in Bearcreek, MT on August 8, 1927 to Carol and Edward (Ned) Townsend. She joined her big brother Ted, and the family was complete.

Carol always had a passion for horses beginning in her earliest childhood. Her mother said she could say "pony" before "Mama." She doesn't remember walking, even in public she was always "trotting" or "cantering" along. She dreamed of having her own horse, but times were hard during the depression years, so Carol would pray to God every night to "bless her horse wherever he is." When she was 12 her dreams came true and for $75.00, she was the proud owner of "Lucky Star."

By the time she entered high school WWII was raging. She had long wished to be a nurse and managed to finish her Senior year in one semester, so she was able to enter the winter quarter in the school of nursing at the University of Minnesota. By joining the Cadet Nursing program her tuition and books were paid for by the government. In turn the nurses pledged to join the Army Nurse Corps on graduation. The war ended soon after graduation and the nursing cadets were no longer obliged to enter the army. She returned home to Billings and began working at St. Vincent Hospital. She became engaged to a "wonderful young man" she knew from high school and who had spent the previous 3 years in the Army Air Corps. She and Jack Oberweiser were married on July 5, 1948 and moved to Missoula where he was enrolled at the University of Montana. She continued her nursing career in Missoula, and also when they moved to Anaconda. Carol worked at St. Ann's Hospital, at one of the clinics in town, Galen State Hospital, and finally retired from the State Hospital in Warm Springs.

Together Jack and Carol brought seven children into this world and were foster parents to two brothers, Oscar and Reinaldo Fong, who quickly became members of our family. Their union of 72 years has been a true testament to their faith and marriage vows. Carol learned to love football, and Jack supported her love of horses, becoming very fond of them himself. God was always number one in their marriage. Carol had converted to Catholicism when she was attending the University of Minnesota, and her faith became the focus of her life. Sharing their Catholic faith, they raised their children teaching us the importance of prayer, attending Mass regularly, and even though it was tough, made sure that we had a Catholic education.

Carol has always been pro-life and became a true warrior in fighting for the lives of the unborn and their mothers. She started the first "Right To Life" group in Anaconda in 1989 which was a success, but she saw a greater need in our community. After much research and training she opened the nonprofit Pregnancy Support Center in 1992 with a small, supportive staff. They offered free pregnancy tests and counseling as well as bassinets, diapers, wipes etc. Anytime someone would call needing diapers or whatever, they would receive them with no questions asked. After the center closed, she continued to give diapers and wipes to anyone who called continuing this service relying entirely on donations until just a few years ago.

Carol couldn't dismiss her love for horses from her mind or heart. Her son Dick shared her passion and throughout the years they owned several horses. Carol loved riding in the mountains around the Saddle Club, but eventually went on to "show" her horses entering them in several Horse Shows within the vicinity. Thus, began her first "solo" adventure hauling a horse and trailer to a clinic in Whitehall. She went on to win several ribbons and trophies both in Western Pleasure and English Equitation classes and later in Dressage and jumping. By December of 2002, Carol had begun experiencing back pain and it was decided she needed spinal surgery. With metal braces and screws in her back she became uneasy riding and getting on and off was painful. She made the tough decision to give her beloved horses to her granddaughter who had married a rancher and had pasture for the horses. In her last years, Carol's back continued to give her problems and when her husband Jack could no longer be cared for at home, she went with him to live in the Nursing Home keeping their vows: "In sickness and in health, To Love and Cherish, Till Death Do Us Part."

Jack died on January 10, 2021 and Carol went back to live in their home. Two months later on March 10, 2021 Carol was reunited with her beloved husband. We know she died of a broken heart.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Jack, son, Dick, her parents Ned and Carol Townsend, brother Ted and nephew Shawn. Her in-laws Irene Oberweiser, Emery Oberweiser, Peg and Paul Skarsten, son-in-law Jack Andreoli, granddaughter Carolina Rutherford, and very dear friend Eleanor Giusti.

Carol is survived by sons and daughter, Jack (Patsy), Dave, Jim (Jodi), Mary Andreoli, Dan and Tom (Pam), Oscar (Joyce) Fong, Reinaldo Fong; daughter-in-law, Jo Oberweiser; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law "Winnie" (Cliff) Nolan. Grandchildren, Jacqueline Richtmyer, Joe Andreoli, Ann Lewis, Molly Kennedy, Brian and Jon Oberweiser, Katie Grutsch, Megan Norton, Bridgette Thomas and Kevin Oberweiser, Sean, Matt, and Marc Oberweiser, Dan Oberweiser and Stephanie Young, Ivy Murray and Ryan Keeland, Sireena and Tony Oberweiser, Jon Hammond, Bobbi Hammond Vallance, Jonelle LaPiere, Richard and James Rutherford, Baley Reeves and Kelsey Narahara. 30 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Nieces, Carla Voldal and Monica Townsend, great niece Jessica, and special friend and family member Jean Stergar.

"Going Home, going home,

I am going home,

No more fear, no more pain

I am going home."

"Well done good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your master." (Matthew 25:21)You made it Mom!! You are so very loved!!

Visitation will be open to the public on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.

Donations may be made to New Hope Clinic (Pregnancy Support Center), 320 S Idaho Butte, MT 59701, Anaconda Catholic Community, 217 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Anaconda, Community Nursing Home of Anaconda, 615 Main St., Anaconda, Pintler Home Options (Hospice), 118 E. 7th St., Anaconda, Project Care Anaconda Food Bank, P.O. Box 1280, Anaconda, MT 59711.

