Carol Gail Thompson, 72

August 22, 1949-March 28, 2022

Carol Thompson was called home March 28th surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Idaho Falls, ID to Eugenia and Donald Zitting. She resided in Washington since 2020. Carol was a housekeeper for most of her life until her retirement in 2016. She also worked in the Butte School District for a short time and enjoyed working there. Carol retired from the MDC in Boulder, MT. She loved to remodel and loved being with her family.

Carol was preceded in death by both parents, husband, Charles (Chuck) Thompson; brothers, Gary Zitting, Donald Zitting Jr; sister, Betty Zitting; brother-in-law, Joseph Thompson; sisters-in-law, Helen Kingsbury and Mary Shae. She is survived by her daughter, Chrissy (Derrick) Cowan; sons, Charlie Thompson Jr. Jamey Thompson; brothers, Ken Zitting, Art Zitting, Bob Thompson; grandchildren, Kaylie Reighard, Kelsey Reighard, Kaden Reighard, Brody Cowan, Bryce Whitaker, Anna Conner, Mikey Lewis; great grandchildren, Draven Reighard, Jaxson Denham and several nieces and nephews and by her beloved dog, Patches.

A celebration of life and ash burial will be held at a later date.