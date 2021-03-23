Menu
Caroline Herrera
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Caroline Herrera

June 15, 1963-March 14, 2021

Caroline Herrera, 57, passed away March 14th, 2021, in Butte due to complication from liver failure. She was born on June 15, 1963 in New Mexico

She was well loved and will be missed by her many siblings, nieces and nephews but most by her children, Mary Herrera of Butte and A.J. Moreno of Butte, as well as her four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Ray Moreno, brother; Jose Herrera and her parents Frances and Eligio Herrera.

Friends may call Saturday after 10:00 am at St. Ann's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am in the Church.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Ann's Church
MT
Mar
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ann's Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss,I loved Caroline she was a great friend and I was lucky to have known her..I will miss her dearly...RIP,My beautiful friend
Tammy Magee
April 2, 2021
My condolences to the family of Caroline. I knew Caroline from many years ago. She was a very nice person.
Chris Parini
March 28, 2021
All the pain & grief is over , Every restless tossing passed . You are now at peace forever , safely home in Heaven at last . Rest Easy friend
Regina LaPier
March 25, 2021
My condolences go out to family. I'm glad I meet you way back when it was a joy to know you you'll be missed
Colleen McCracken
March 24, 2021
Rest in peace my friend you were loved very much and always will be and to you AJ brother we're so sorry for your loss we're here if you need us God bless you AJ Julie and B
Julie little
March 24, 2021
