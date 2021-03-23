Caroline Herrera

June 15, 1963-March 14, 2021

Caroline Herrera, 57, passed away March 14th, 2021, in Butte due to complication from liver failure. She was born on June 15, 1963 in New Mexico

She was well loved and will be missed by her many siblings, nieces and nephews but most by her children, Mary Herrera of Butte and A.J. Moreno of Butte, as well as her four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Ray Moreno, brother; Jose Herrera and her parents Frances and Eligio Herrera.

Friends may call Saturday after 10:00 am at St. Ann's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am in the Church.