Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Ann Lappin

Catherine Ann Lappin, age, 85

April 4, 2022

Catherine Ann Lappin, age 85 of Butte, passed away April 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Emma Lappin, brother Bud Lappin, and her two sisters Jean Hartford and Margie Daly. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families; Terry & Debbie Hartford; Mark & Karla Hartford; Murray & Audrey Hartford; Angela Lappin; John & Nicki Lappin; Christopher Lappin; Maureen Lipscomb, Colleen & Don Long, Cathleen & Jon Gardner; Tricia & Norm Reynolds.

Catherine was born and raised in Butte and had many good memories of her hometown. She had a long-time career in nursing in Butte and Seattle. Once retired she served her community in many ways. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and loved ones.

Services will be held at a later date.


Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.