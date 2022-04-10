Catherine Ann Lappin, age, 85

April 4, 2022

Catherine Ann Lappin, age 85 of Butte, passed away April 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Emma Lappin, brother Bud Lappin, and her two sisters Jean Hartford and Margie Daly. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families; Terry & Debbie Hartford; Mark & Karla Hartford; Murray & Audrey Hartford; Angela Lappin; John & Nicki Lappin; Christopher Lappin; Maureen Lipscomb, Colleen & Don Long, Cathleen & Jon Gardner; Tricia & Norm Reynolds.

Catherine was born and raised in Butte and had many good memories of her hometown. She had a long-time career in nursing in Butte and Seattle. Once retired she served her community in many ways. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and loved ones.

Services will be held at a later date.