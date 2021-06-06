Menu
Charles William Bolton Jr.

Charles William Bolton Jr (Bill), 52

Memorial Service June 12, 2021

In 2020 "life as we know it" changed in so many ways- one of which was the great loss of Bill (Billy) Bolton, a beloved son, brother, husband, father, family member, and friend. It has been a long 7 and a half months (Oct. 23, 2020) but we are finally feeling comfortable gathering to honor Bill with a final resting place. Chuck and Darlene Bolton invite you to join them for Bill's memorial service on Saturday June 12, 2021, 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte. Following interment, the celebration of life will continue with a luncheon, 12:00 pm at Lydia's Supper Club, where all are welcome to come reminisce.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Butte, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss you cousin & I certainly miss our deep conversations we had. I know your having good times with the family at the round table in heaven
Shannon Coates Smith
June 10, 2021
Chuck and Darlene. Our hearts and prayers go out to you. It is very hard to lose our children before their time. Love you, Don and Dene
Don and Geraldene Scott
Family
June 7, 2021
Chuck & Darlene, I am so sorry to learn of your loss. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Mary (spritzer) Berryman
Other
June 6, 2021
We will be thinking of all of you as you gather on the 12th. Our love and prayers are with you.
JoAnn McGrath
Family
June 6, 2021
