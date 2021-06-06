Charles William Bolton Jr (Bill), 52

Memorial Service June 12, 2021

In 2020 "life as we know it" changed in so many ways- one of which was the great loss of Bill (Billy) Bolton, a beloved son, brother, husband, father, family member, and friend. It has been a long 7 and a half months (Oct. 23, 2020) but we are finally feeling comfortable gathering to honor Bill with a final resting place. Chuck and Darlene Bolton invite you to join them for Bill's memorial service on Saturday June 12, 2021, 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte. Following interment, the celebration of life will continue with a luncheon, 12:00 pm at Lydia's Supper Club, where all are welcome to come reminisce.