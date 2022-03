Charles William Bolton Jr (Bill), 52

Memorial Service June 12, 2021

CORRECTION to Sunday's print: Chuck and Darlene Bolton invite you to join them for Bill's memorial service on Saturday June 12, 2021, 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte. Following interment, the celebration of life will continue with a luncheon, 12:00 pm at Lydia's Supper Club, where all are welcome to come reminisce.