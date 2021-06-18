Cherilee Johnson, 73

March 27, 1948-June 15, 2021

Cherilee Johnson, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her famly.

Cheri was born March 27, 1948, in Butte, MT, to Philip and Irene Kondash Crase. She graduated from Butte High School. She also attended Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana, where she met the love of her life, Paul Johnson. They were married on July 18, 1970, in Butte, Montana. To this union were born two children, Susan and Philip Dean. They raised their children in the Big Hole Valley of Montana, where together they owned and operated their cattle ranch. Cheri was a dedicated mother and loved her Big Hole Family. She loved cooking for the hay crews and made many friendships with the people that worked for them.

Later in life, Paul and Cheri moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be near their children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours attending their games, having them for overnight stays, taking them on vacations, and embracing every moment with them. All her grandchildren and their friends loved their " Nan".

Preceding Cheri in death were her husband, Paul; son, Dean; mother, Irene; father, Phil; mother-in-law, Betty; and father-in-law, Benny.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan; brother, Dave (Sharon) Crase; brother-in-law, Joe (Sue) Johnson; grandchildren, Jake (Sean) Donnelly, John Paul "JP" and Brooke Donnelly, Devan, Derik, Emma Johnson and Haley Feliso; daughters-in-law, Kim O'Neill and Raechel Feliso.

Cheri will be deeply missed by her family and all those who loved her.

A viewing will be held from 2 - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial and a graveside service will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon, Montana.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.