Cherri Parnell, 47

January 15th, 1974-January 7th, 2022

Cherri Lynn Parnell, passed away January 7th, 2022 surrounded by the love of her husband and children. Cherri was born in Butte to Ron and Sandy Holm on January 15th, 1974. She attended local Butte schools where learning was at the top of her list of favorite activities.

Cherri married the love of her life, Jarred Parnell, on September 14th, 1996. Together they celebrated four children: Steven, Ashley, Gracie, and Lacie. Cherri took her role as mother very seriously and is credited with being the best mother the world has ever known not only to her own children but to many others as well. Cherri is described by numerous people as being the most kind, loving, and generous person they'd ever met.

Cherri enjoyed her time most when it was spent making memories with her family. Winters consisted of weekend getaways and family board game nights while summers consisted of family dinners, camping trips, and time on the boat. Her family enjoyed giving her a reason to throw a party as she made every event feel special. When Cherri wasn't enjoying her free time, she could be found at All in One Contracting where she acted as Vice President and the backbone of the company that was founded by her and her husband in 1996.

Cherri is survived by her best friend and husband, Jarred; son, Steven (Amber Boucher); daughters, Ashley (Gene Rintala) and Gracie (Cody Gillespie); parents, Ron and Sandy Holm; grandmother, Amelia Korinko; brother, Ronny Holm; brother-in-law, Justin (Jennifer) Parnell; sisters-in-law, Hayley (Bill) Park, Janel (Dave) Archer, Tiffany (Ron) Steinborn, and Bethany (Ron) Zeiler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Cherri will be reunited with her treasured father-in-law William "Bill" Parnell; daughter, Lacie; and brother, Lindy Holm.

Cherri's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Marlene Aldred (FNP, APRN, & beloved friend), the ICU team at St. James, Life Flight, and the ICU team at St. Vincent healthcare.

Services will be conducted on Friday January 14th at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home at 2 p.m. A celebration of Cherri's life will follow at the Finlen Hotel in Butte.

For those that would like to join in her services virtually please follow this link: https:////////m.youtube.com////watch?v=ws9sH3kS2Yk

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the National Scleroderma Foundation in her honor. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com. We will love you forever and miss you always.