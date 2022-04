Wayrynen Richards

PARNELL - Memorial services for Cherri L. Parnell, will be conducted this (Friday) afternoon at 2 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at the Finlen Hotel. For those joining her services virtually the link is : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ws9sH3kS2Yk.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the National Scleroderma Foundation in her honor.